Rya Arreazola had a strong bounce-back performance.
After losing to 6-4, 6-0 to Madison West’s Grace Huang on Thursday at the Big Eight Conference meet, Janesville Craig’s No. 2 singles player rolled past Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.
“The team, as a whole, played really good tennis,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said. “We finished in fifth place. A lot of tennis was played over two long days, and the team came home with a third-place finish, two fourth-place finishes, and two sixth-place finishes. There were some disappointments, but overall, the team gave it everything they had.”
At No. 1 doubles, Hattie Plenty and Karyssa Norland opened play Thursday by losing to Madison West’s Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson, which sent them to the third-place match. Madison Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan defeated Norland and Plenty 6-2, 6-1 to take third, leaving Norland and Plenty in fourth.
Lucy Rhoades, playing at No. 4 singles, competed in the consolation bracket on Thursday, downing Sun Prairie East’s Raina Borgardt 6-4, 6-2 to reach the fifth-place match, where she lost to Madison Memorial’s Lila Olson and took sixth.
Also going through the consolation bracket was Craig’s No. 3 doubles team of Bailey Valet and Sophie Schultz, who opened play Thursday by outlasting Madison East’s Jolie Rickert and Caitlyn Foster 7-6 (3), 7-5. In the fifth-place match, Valet and Schultz scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over Middleton’s Caroline Sax and Hannah Lister.
Lexie Hankel started out Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Middleton’s Netra Somasundarem, which sent Craig’s No. 1 singles player to the third-place match, where Hankel fell in a close three-setter by a score of 7-6 (8), 1-6, 10-5 to Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang. Somasundarem went on to win the conference championship.
