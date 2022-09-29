01STOCK_TENNIS

Rya Arreazola had a strong bounce-back performance.

After losing to 6-4, 6-0 to Madison West’s Grace Huang on Thursday at the Big Eight Conference meet, Janesville Craig’s No. 2 singles player rolled past Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place match.

