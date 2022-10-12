Janesville Craig is sending four girls tennis players to the WIAA state tournament in Madison this week. They are, from left, freshman Lexie Hankel, sophomore Rya Arreazola, senior Karyssa Norland and junior Hattie Plenty. Hankel and Arreazola are in the singles bracket while Norland and Plenty play as a doubles pair.
Janesville Craig’s four players going to the WIAA state tennis tournament pose for a photo at Premier Tennis & Fitness in Janesville. From left, freshman Lexie Hankel, senior Karyssa Norland, junior Hattie Plenty and sophomore Rya Arreazola will play at state in Madison starting on Thursday.
JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola was one of the best freshmen tennis players in the state last year.
This year, the Cougars have another super-frosh to go along with Arreazola, and both of them are headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet to be held at Nielsen Stadium in Madison beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Arreazola, who played No. 2 singles all season, earned her place at the meet as a special qualifier, while freshman Lexie Hankel earned the 11th seed and an automatic bid after placing second at the sectional meet last Wednesday at Stoughton.
Janesville Craig coach Pamela Clutson said Arreazola, who advanced to the final 16 in last year’s state bracket, certainly deserved her spot in Madison.
“The process to get her in took all day,” Clutson explained. “There is a big meeting where every conference has a representative. Ours was Sandee Ortiz from Sun Prairie West. So I gave her the information and she presented the case, and based on her record, the quality of opponents she beat and the fact that we played really tough teams, they included her in the field.”
Arreazola carries a 23-4 record into the tournament after placing third in both the sectional meet and the Big Eight Conference meet at No. 2 singles.
“Rya is not only a great player, she’s a great teammate, too,” Clutson said. “Her and Lexie have developed a really good relationship, and that says a lot about Rya. Sometimes you think a player might have issues with the new kid coming in and playing at the top spot. But playing No. 2 all season, she’s had to plow through the field because she’s gotten some tough matchups.”
Arreazola said her experience in last year’s tournament should be helpful.
“I think experience surely helps, no matter what you’re talking about,” Arreazola said. “But especially in tennis, having the pressure of playing at state, playing in front of a big audience, it is kind of nerve-wracking. So having that extra year will really help me.”
Hankel, meanwhile, has been outstanding all season playing at the top spot despite her youth. She has defeated Annalise Yang of Sun Prairie East two of the three times they’ve played this year. Yang won the 2020 alternate season state title and is seeded 12th in the 2022 bracket.
“She’s very tennis-smart and very talented,” Clutson said of Hankel. “And she’s also very disciplined, which you don’t always find in a freshman.”
Hankel said years of tournament play in her life has been helpful.
“At first I was a little nervous to play at the top position,” Henkel said. “With tournaments, it’s kind of random who you get paired up with, but in these meets, I was playing the best player from the other team every time. That’s tough. But it was a different way to play, and it was fun.”
She said going through the rigors of the highly competitive Big Eight Conference could pay dividends.
“I for sure think it’s helpful to have played that many good players already,” Henkel said. “Going into state, I know that there are people I’ve beaten, and that gives me a lot of confidence.”
Hankel will take on Morgan Weckman (23-7) of Franklin in the first round, with the match set for 11:45 a.m. Arreazola will face junior Anna Sueflohn of Kettle Moraine at 10:30 a.m.
