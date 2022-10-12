JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola was one of the best freshmen tennis players in the state last year.

This year, the Cougars have another super-frosh to go along with Arreazola, and both of them are headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet to be held at Nielsen Stadium in Madison beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

