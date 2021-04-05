For the last few years, Janesville Craig's tennis team had been on the wrong end of 4-3 final scores against Sun Prairie.
On Monday, the Cougars exacted a little revenge.
They won two singles matches and two doubles matches on their way to beating Sun Prairie 4-3 in a nonconference dual.
Top singles players Lucia Hyzer and Allison Grund won for Craig, including a come-from-behind three-set win for Hyzer.
"We were tied 3-3 and she was playing her third set," Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. "She lost the first set 4-6, but stormed back with a 6-2 win in the second set and clinched the victory with a 6-3 win in her third set.
'Her win gave us the win."
The Cougars also got victories from No. 2 doubles (Karyssa Norland and Addison Kooyman) and No. 3 doubles (Rebecca Frank and Ellah Turenne).
"For the last three years, my years as head coach, we have come up short with Sun Prairie, losing 4-3," Clutson said. "This was a great win for the team."
CRAIG 4, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Singles--Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Reena Katta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Allison Grund (C) def. Riley Brower 6-1, 6-0. Alexandra Stein (S) def. Myrka Ceballos 6-4, 6-1. Lauren Schmitz (S) def. Madison Burrow 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles--Reagan Schwartzer-Abbie Mott (S) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl 6-3, 7-5. Karyssa Norland-Addison Kooyman (C) def. Kayla Ayers-Sydney Wilson 6-1, 6-2. Rebecca Frank-Ellah Turenne (C) def. Brooke Ayers-Grace Kramschuster 6-4, 6-4.