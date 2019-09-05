Janesville Craig's girls tennis team got back to .500 in Big Eight Conference play Thursday.

The Cougars swept the doubles matches against visiting Madison La Follette on the way to a 5-2 victory.

"Not only did doubles sweep in varsity, but JV did too, so that was kind of sweet," Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. "(La Follette) was tougher than we anticipated, so the girls did a really nice job of prevailing."

Craig's No. 1 doubles team of Jordyn Shroeder and Allison Grund didn't give up a game in their straight-sets victory, while the No. 2 team of Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar won a narrow first game 7-5 before cruising 6-3 and the No. 3 team of Ellah Turenne and Rebecca Frank cruised 6-4, 6-1.

Lucia Hyzer won at No. 1 singles, and Clutson also noted the victory of No. 4 singles player Myrka Ceballos.

"She plays a lot of marathon matches, which sometimes happens with No. 4 singles," Clutson said. "She's had some really tough losses, so this win was really good for her."

Craig plays Beloit Memorial on Monday in a match that has been postponed twice.

CRAIG 5, LA FOLLETTE 2

Singles--Minami Rikimaru (L) def. Kerington Sauser 7-5, 6-1; Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Loreen Bischof 6-1, 6-2; Claire Schmitt (L) def. Aiko Wolf, 6-3, 6-0; Myrka Ceballos (C) def. Emily Zamber 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles--Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (C) def. Grace Kluge-Annabelle Reynolds 6-0, 6-0; Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar (C) def. Lucy Murphy-Madison Feldhausen 7-5, 6-3; Ellah Turenne-Rebecca Frank (C) def. Melina Nguyen-Lydia Burke 6-4, 6-1.

East 5, Parker 2--The host Purgolders lost just one game in the four singles matches on the way to the Big Eight Conference victory.

Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes con 6-1, 6-3, and the No. 2 team of Ryann Porter and Lucy Barnes won 6-2, 6-2.

"East always has a good singles lineup, so they're tough," Parker coach Steve Mickelson said. "We put up a good fight. We got to a lot of deuces. I have no problem with the effort today.

"When our top two doubles teams get rolling, they're tough to beat. They were aggressive and played really well."

Parker plays at Middleton on Tuesday.

EAST 5, PARKER 2

Singles--Amelia Hoffman (E) def. Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-1; Naomi Monat (E) def. Aliciah Schroeder 6-0, 6-0; Sa'dee Decorah (E) def. Hallie Boston 6-0, 6-0; Jaylyn Decorah (E) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (P) def. Callie Paulowski-Kelly Carroll 6-1, 6-3; Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes (P) def. Eliana Monat-Maria Brennan 6-2, 6-2; Tess McGlenn-Lauren Engle (E) def. Jennica McGuire-Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom 7-5, 6-4.