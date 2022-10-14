Janesville Craig’s Lexie Hankel winds up for a backhand in her opening match of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament in Madison on Thursday. Hankel won twice on the tournament’s first day and will play a third-round match at 10:30 a.m. today.
Karyssa Norland hits a shot in her first-round match with doubles partner Hattie Plenty against a team from Elkhorn. Norland and Plenty won 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to advance to play at 10:15 a.m. Friday against second-seeded Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin of Arrowhead.
Janesville Craig's Rya Arreazola eyes a return shot during her first match of play in the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday in Madison. Arreazola won her first match but was eliminated in her second against Netra Somasundaram of Middleton.
MADISON—Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, junior Hattie Plenty and senior Karyssa Norland all advanced to the second day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday.
The No. 11 seed Hankel (23-5) began the tournament with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, over Morgan Weckman of Franklin. In her second round Hankel dispatched Tatum Thielman of Stevens Point 6-0, 6-0.
“She is a freshman but she does not play like a freshman,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said of Hankel, who played No. 1 singles for the Cougars all season. “The big moments don’t seem to faze her. She’s playing some of the best competition across the state and she is calm, cool and collected.”
Doubles pair Plenty and Norland (20-7) needed a third set to make it out of the first round in their bracket. The duo defeated Peyton Williams and Lauryn Krober of Elkhorn 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
“I think because they’re the veteran members of this state team, they are able to outlast a very close match,” Clutson said. “Your other players might start to panic a little bit. But these guys held their composure and they communicated with each other. They set their course and then carried out their plan.”
Arreazola (24-4), a sophomore who played in the state tournament in 2021 as a freshman, made the field this year as a special qualifier after a third-place finish in sectional play. She beat Anna Sueflohn of Kettle Moraine 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
Her next matchup, against No. 9 seed Netra Somasundaram of Middleton, proved more difficult. Somasundaram was a state semifinalist in 2021 and kept her title hopes alive this year with a 6-1, 6-1 over Craig’s No. 2 singles player.
“Rya had a great season this year and deserved to be in this tournament,” Clutson said. “I think she proved that out here with her 6-0, 6-1 win in the first round. Unfortunately for her, the very next player she had to play was the Netra. Otherwise, I think she would have moved farther into this tournament.”
The surviving Cougars players will continue their pursuit for a state title Friday morning. Hankel will start her day at 10:30 a.m. against No. 6 seed Caroline Raster of Brookfield East. Plenty and Norland will face the second-seeded duo of Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin of Arrowhead at 10:15 a.m.
Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen, who is still a threat for the state championship. After a first round bye, Christensen defeated Sophia Jiang of Madison Memorial 6-3, 6-1. Christensen will face No. 16 seed Ritu Nair of Homestead tomorrow morning.
WIAA STATE GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT AREA RESULTS THURSDAY