MADISON—Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, junior Hattie Plenty and senior Karyssa Norland all advanced to the second day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday.

The No. 11 seed Hankel (23-5) began the tournament with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, over Morgan Weckman of Franklin. In her second round Hankel dispatched Tatum Thielman of Stevens Point 6-0, 6-0.

