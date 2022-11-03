JVG_221104_HANKEL01
Janesville Craig’s Lexie Hankel winds up for a backhand in her opening match of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament in Madison on Oct. 13. As a freshman, she advanced all the way to the state semifinal and then won the tournament's third-place match.

 Calahan Steed/Adams Publishing Group

Janensville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took the WIAA Division 1 individual state tennis tournament by storm with her performance three weeks ago, reaching the Final Four. Then after losing her semifinal, she bounced back to win the third-place match.

From a young age, it was apparent to Hankel and her family that tennis would be part of her life. At 10 years old, Hankel began competing in Midwest tournaments and began turning heads.

