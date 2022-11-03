Janensville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took the WIAA Division 1 individual state tennis tournament by storm with her performance three weeks ago, reaching the Final Four. Then after losing her semifinal, she bounced back to win the third-place match.
From a young age, it was apparent to Hankel and her family that tennis would be part of her life. At 10 years old, Hankel began competing in Midwest tournaments and began turning heads.
“It kind of was right around (9 or 10) that she started winning a bunch of tournaments,” said her father Barry Hankel. “Locally, OK she's good. Yeah, (she’s good) state wise, but let's see how she does against Chicago and Michigan players. When she started going there and having some success, that's when we kind of had an idea that she was a pretty special player.”
Her father was an accomplished tennis player himself. He played at UW-Green Bay and has been teaching tennis since he was 22.
Her parents encouraged other sports and Lexie tried them, but it was tennis that grabbed her attention.
“It's something that's really cool,” Barry Hankel said. “It's something that we have a very good bond on the court and off the court. The fact that she wants to do the exact same thing that I did makes me feel proud. She's on a path to play at a much better Division I school than me and that makes me super proud.”
For Lexie Hankel, she not only loves the sport because of her familial ties but for the mental and technical aspects of the game.
“You're out there by yourself and you kind of just have no other people,” Hankel said. “You don't have to rely on someone else; you're just there by yourself. You have to really focus. There's all like the technique with tennis too. It's just a fun game.”
Joining a team
After Hankel got to Craig, she began training with Cougars coach Pam Clutson, who saw not only Hankel’s athletic ability but also the extraordinary enthusiasm she brings to the sport and her teammates.
“She's just a pleasure to not only have on your team but to coach," Clutson said. She thanked me after every practice. She comes in with enthusiasm, and she's worked hard in practice, even knowing that she's probably going (to practice) another hour or two after that (our) practice. “(She’s) an example for the other kids to see.”
Clutson says that Hankel also brings a sense of maturity to the team.
“(One) thing that makes her special, in my opinion, is how tennis smart she is already," said Clutson. "And that has everything to do with her father, in the training she's been getting. So there is not a lot as a coach that I have to prepare her for because she's that tennis maturity and those tennis smarts already. I think that makes her extra special."
Clutson has three goals for every Craig tennis season: To win, get her girls to state and for her seniors have the most enjoyable season as possible. These objectives help her players develop a close team relationship.
“I think one of the best things Pam does is she creates a very good team environment, which was a neat situation for my daughter,” Barry Hankel said. “It was a very team-oriented atmosphere, which made it a fun experience for Lexie. It made it a fun experience to get to (state) and it’s a great start to her high school career. And that's a tribute to Pam that she's able to create that type of atmosphere.”
First foray at state
Hankel cruised through the first two rounds at the state tournament as the 11th seed in the Division 1 field, winning her first match 6-1, 6-0 and her second 6-0, 6-0.
In the Sweet 16 round, Hankel faced No. 6 seed Caroline Raster of Brookfield East and beat her 6-3, 6-0. She served up another upset in the next round, defeating third-seeded Carolyn Schaefer of Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-3, 7-5.
“State is totally different than the rest (of competitions),” Lexie Hankel said. “It's super loud and everyone is cheering. It's super intense. So like trying to have to focus at state is obviously a lot more difficult than in the normal season. So I think I adapted pretty well to that.”
In the state semifinal, Hankel played seventh-seeded Emily Pan of Muskego. During the match, Clutson tried to reassure Hankel of her abilities and strategy.
“Lexie sometimes will change (her) mind at the last minute,” Pam said. “So I'll go out and remind her to trust (her) gut. And then sometimes Lexi will push for the point, instead of setting the point up. And I think that's just part of, you know, being a freshman and being excited.”
Unfortunately for Hankel, Pan’s veteran experience won out. A 7-5, 7-5 loss put Hankel into the third-place match.
“It was extremely close,” Hankel said. “I played her before (in) practice matches or other matches and outside of the high school season. But she was extremely fast. She got a lot of the balls and she was consistent. We were pretty evenly matched. She just got all the balls.”
While disappointed, Hankel went out and beat fourth-seeded Natalie Stanula of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6-0, 6-1 to claim third place.
“I think I played probably one of my best matches of the whole season,” Hankel said. “I just think all the pressure had kind of lifted. So I was just like 'I'm just gonna go out there, just play my game and try as hard as I can.'”
A taste of success
With her experience and talent growing, Hankel aims to be back on the state stage next year. With time, she hopes she can learn from this year and claim a state title for herself next year. Clutson and her father want them same for her, but the Cougars coach sees Hankel making an impact for the whole team.
“I actually see Lexie becoming a leader of the team,” Clutson said. “It would not surprise me (if she were) elected by her teammates sometime soon. I see her creating an atmosphere where giving 100% at practice is (expected). I see (the team) trained in an atmosphere of positivity and enjoys being a part of the team.”
In the meantime, Hankel will continue training with her father and hopes to follow in his footsteps even farther.
“I want to make it to college, like probably Division I,” Hankel said. “That's what my dad did. So that's obviously my aspiration. That's what I kind of want to do.”