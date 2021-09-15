Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker dropped a 7-0 nonconference decision at home to Elkhorn Wednesday night.
The Vikings travel to Middleton on Friday for a 4 p.m. Big Eight meet.
ELKHORN 7, PARKER 0
Singles—Parker Christensen (E) def. Annie Barnes, 6-0, 6-0.Ava Gromacki (E) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-3. Riley Vaughn (E) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0. Abigail Barkes (E) def. Esmeralda Garcia Sevilla, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles—ReLauren Krober/Madeline Stoltz (E) def. Cheyenne Spade/Alicia Gonzalez, 6-0 , 6-1. Abby Kiel/Taylor Hanson (E) def. Ava Egger/Myha Mohr, 6-0, 6-1. Annason Wissell/Ella Wallace (E) def. Haylee McCumber/Victoria-Anna Kampmann, 6-1, 6-4.
