Girls tennis Girls tennis: Pair of doubles wins not enough for Milton tennis vs. Watertown ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Sep 19, 2022 WATERTOWN—Milton's girls tennis team lost to Watertown 5-2 in a Badger East dual on Monday.The Red Hawks earned victories in the No. 2 and 3 doubles flights.WATERTOWN 5, MILTON 2SinglesNo. 1—Lily Oiler (W) def. Annika Ahlstrom (M) 6-2, 6-2No. 2—Rylee Bilgrien (W) def. Rozi Zalai (M) 6-0, 6-3No. 3—Ava Ashenfelter (W) def. Abby Kueng (M) 7-5, 6-7(7), 10-4No. 4—Maddy Braatz (W) def. Hannah Kim (M) 7-5, 0-6, 6-4DoublesNo. 1—Lauren Kwapil/Kaitlyn Narkis (W) def. Grossman/Cudzinovic (M) 6-1, 6-0No. 2—Beckler/Tan (M) def. Abby Murray/Alora Thomas (W) 6-3, 7-5No. 3—Letakken/Khory (M) def. Sophie Doornek/Tahlia Koehler (W) 6-4, 7-6(2)