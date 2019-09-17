Madison West had little trouble defeating visiting Janesville Parker 7-0 in Big Eight Conference girls tennis action Tuesday.

The Vikings’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams played competitive matches. Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes lost 6-1, 6-4, and Ryann Porter Porter and Lucy Barnes lost the No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-4.

The Vikings, 0-7 in Big Eight competition, host Madison Memorial on Saturday.

WEST 7, PARKER 0

Singles--Maddi Bremel (MW) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Bremel (MW) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Lin (MW) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Friedman (MW) def. Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Sophia Knigge-Ashley Valle (MW) def. Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes, 6-1, 6-4; Meredith Gallagher-Suzanne Oriel (MW) def. Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes, 6-2, 6-4; Ella Brown-Kathryn Christianson (MW) def. Jennica McGuire-Hallie Boston, 6-0, 6-0.