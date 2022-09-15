Lexi Hankel and Rya Arreazola improved to 15-1 on the season as the Janesville Craig girls tennis team downed Sun Prairie East 5-2 on Thursday in Big Eight Conference play.
At No. 1 singles, Hankel dispatched Annalise Yang 7-6, 6-3, while Arreazola cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, beating Nicole Everson.
All eyes were on Hankel’s match with Yang, who won the alternate season individual state tennis tournament in spring 2021 when she was at Madison La Follette.
“The highlight of the evening was the two-and-a-half-hour match between Hankel and 2020's state champion Annalise Yang,” said Pamela Clutson, the Cougars’ head coach. “The first set was a back-and-forth battle with Hankel winning the seven-point tiebreaker 7-3. In set 2, Hankel had things under control and brought home the match win.”
Also, Craig’s No. 1 doubles duo of Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty moved to 12-4, topping Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster 6-2, 6-4.
Eni Agollari and Lucy Rhoades also won in singles play for Craig, with Rhoades gutting out a 6-0, 3-6, 10-4 win over Raina Borgardt at No. 4 singles.
“Also contributing to the team’s success was Eni Agollari at the No. 3 singles spot,” said Clutson. “She fought back in both sets to win 7-5, 6-4. Lucy Rhoades won the third-set tie-breaker 10-4 to win her match at the No. 4 flight.”
The Cougars have one remaining dual meet before postseason play against Beloit Memorial at Palmer Park next Tuesday.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.