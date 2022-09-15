Lexi Hankel and Rya Arreazola improved to 15-1 on the season as the Janesville Craig girls tennis team downed Sun Prairie East 5-2 on Thursday in Big Eight Conference play.

JVG_220916_TENNIS06.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig No. 2 singles player Rya Arreozola returns a hit during their tennis match against Sun Prairie East at Palmer Park in Janesville on Thursday, Sept. 15.

At No. 1 singles, Hankel dispatched Annalise Yang 7-6, 6-3, while Arreazola cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, beating Nicole Everson.

JVG_220916_TENNIS05.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig No. 1 doubles player Hattie Plenty returns the ball during their tennis match against Sun Prairie East at Palmer Park in Janesville on Thursday, Sept. 15.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you