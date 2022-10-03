Janesville Craig is sending four of its girls tennis players on to sectionals.
Competing on Monday at the Stoughton subsectional, the Cougars advanced two singles players and a doubles team. Sectional play will continue at Stoughton on Wednesday.
At No. 1 singles, Lexie Hankel, seeded No. 2, cruised past Beloit’s Andrea Aleman 6-0, 6-0, while Craig’s No. 2 singles player, Rya Arreazola, was just as dominant in dispatching Janesville Parker’s Abbey Franke 6-0, 6-0 and Oregon’s Kate Thorne 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty rolled over Beloit’s Lisa Ramsden and Abby Grenawalt 6-1, 6-0.
“The hard work is yet to come, but these girls deserve to celebrate their efforts today,” said Pam Clutson, Craig’s head coach.
Craig totaled six points to tie for third as a team behind Elkhorn with 12 points and Stoughton with seven. The Elks had sectional qualifiers in every subsectional flight.
Other area players who advanced to singles sectional play included Parker Christensen of Elkhorn at No. 1 singles, Alexandria Trost of Elkhorn at No. 2 singles, Riley Vaughn of Elkhorn at No. 3 singles, and Hannah Kim of Milton and Annason Wissell of Elkhorn at No. 4 singles.
In doubles play, the teams of Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams of Elkhorn, Taylor Hansen and Ella Wallace of Elkhorn, and Paige Nelson and Abby Kiel of Elkhorn all advanced to Wednesday’s sectional competition.
