The Janesville Craig girls tennis team made quick work of visiting Beloit Memorial on Monday.

Craig's varsity team didn't drop a set, winning 7-0, and ended the dual at Palmer Park in time to avoid a brief rain shower before it rolled over Janesville on Monday afternoon.

The Cougars improved to 3-2 in Big Eight Conference duals.

Kerington Sauser, Lucia Hyzer, Aiko Wolf and Myrka Ceballos each won singles matches for Craig.

Jordyn Schroeder/Allison Grund, Madison Denu/Autumn Tullar and Ellah Turenne/Rebecca Frank won doubles matches.

"They all did their jobs. They all stayed focused," Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. "Sometimes, when you play a team that's got a little less skill than you do, you have a tendancy to play their type of game.

"The (Craig) girls did a nice job of playing their game."

The Cougars host Madison East on Tuesday and host Middleton on Thursday.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Singles--Kerington Sauser (Craig) def. Isabelle Moore 6-1, 6-0; Lucia Hyzer (Craig) def. Claire Boggs, 6-0, 6-0; Aiko Wolf (Craig) def. Diya Patel 6-2, 6-1; Myrka Ceballos (Craig) def. Emily Serveriano 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Jordyn Schroeder/Allison Grund (Craig) def. Fatima Morales/Jayda McKinely 6-0, 6-0; Madison Denu/Autumn Tullar (Craig) def. Yocelyn Camacho/Amanda Quinonez 6-1, 6-0; Ellah Turrene/Rebecca Frank (Craig) def. Leslie Cervantes/Karla Martinez 6-0, 6-0.