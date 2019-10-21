Paul Lauterbach has been coaching tennis at Lake Geneva Badger High School for more than three decades.

This might be his best girls team ever.

Headlined by state runner-up Zaya Iderzul, the Badgers are coming off a weekend where six players competed at the WIAA state individual tournament. And they will be back at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday when Badger will compete in the state team tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Badgers, seeded fourth, are making their fourth appearance at team state and will be looking for their first-ever win there when they take on fifth-seeded Brookfield East in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve been a pretty strong team for the last several years, but … we’re a half a step better this year and just kind of getting noticed more, I guess,” Lauterbach said in a phone conversation Monday.

“This is probably the strongest girls team I’ve had in terms of both top end and depth.”

That top-end talent begins with the sophomore Iderzul.

She was seeded third and steamrolled her way through the Division 1 state singles bracket, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the No. 2 seed in the state semifinals.

In the finals, Iderzul faced top-seeded Jordan Schifano, a senior from Divine Savior Holy Angels who had handed Iderzul her only loss of the year—a 6-0, 6-0 result, Lauterbach said.

In the finals, Iderzul dropped the first set 6-2 but bounced back with a 6-4 victory to force a third. Schifano narrowly beat Iderzul in their rematch with a 7-5 result in the third set.

“She’s playing extremely well. She likes to change the pace of the ball and make it difficult for opponents to get into any kind of rhythm,” Lauterbach said. “That worked really well up until the finals.

“To get to the finals convincingly and then lose the first set and fight her way back to be in position where the match could have gone either way, that says a lot about her ability and her fight.”

Badger freshman Sydney Miller also qualified for the state tournament by winning her Flight 2 sectional bracket. She lost in a first-round tiebreaker.

The Badgers qualified their top two doubles teams, too. Seniors Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey won two matches at state, including beating the No. 16 seed. Juniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won four games in the second set but lost their first-round match.

“Our No. 1 doubles team knocked off a seeded team, so they played really well,” Lauterbach said. “The others all put up a really good fight. Our No. 2 doubles probably played as well as they have all season.

“So we represented really well, and we’re hoping that experience turns around and helps us at the team competition.”

A year ago, Badger faced Divine Savior Holy Angels in the quarterfinals at team state and lost 5-2. DSHA wound up finishing second.

The Badgers got the fourth seed this year. Their only dual loss this year was to Middleton.

If Badger wins in the quarterfinals, it will likely have to face top-seeded Mequon Homestead in the semis Saturday morning.

“I think Homestead is kind of favored to win it; they’re strong and deep,” Lauterbach said. “But the others, 2-8, it’s flip a coin. We could have a really good day and walk away with a win, or we could have a really good day and walk away with a loss.

“It’ll be that close.”

Lauterbach wins national award

The state tournament run is capping a memorable month for Lauterbach.

Earlier in October, he was named the United States Professional Tennis Association’s High School Coach of the Year at the association’s annual awards lunch in Las Vegas.

The Badger boys and girls teams won their conference tournaments in 2018, with the girls becoming the first team to win every Southern Lakes Conference match. Both the boys and girls qualified for state.