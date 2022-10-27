As a freshman seeded ninth in the Division 1 field at the WIAA state tennis tournament, Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen had already gone a long way to reach the state final.
It took three sets for top-seeded Kaede Usui of Franklin to beat Christensen, and after she lost, she devoted herself to winning state as a sophomore.
The subsequent year of training paid off Oct. 15 when Christensen, who hadn’t lost a match all season long, claimed the 2022 individual state championship as her own.
She entered with a 26-0 record and the top seed in the field. On her way to the championship, she dropped just 10 sets in five matches and beat 11th-seeded Emily Pan of Muskego 6-0, 6-1 in the final.
“As soon as I won, it kind of just felt like a huge stress relief because obviously I wound up being the one seed,” Christensen said. “I just felt so happy because it felt like an honor to be from Elkhorn and it was actually the first time anyone had ever won from Elkhorn. So I just felt truly honored to know that my hard work was paying off. I just felt like I’m finally getting somewhere.”
In his first year as Elkorn’s coach, Adam Westhauser was proud to see Christensen claim the state championship.
“I knew for her personally, that was a huge goal,” he said. “She wanted to go back and win the whole thing instead of finishing second like she had last year. She felt like there was a little unfinished business and wanted to go back out and achieve that goal.
“So being able to watch her do that and do it in a way that she did was amazing.”
In 2021, the pressure on Christensen was to be a freshman state champion.
“(Freshman year) there was a lot of pressure because I’ve been talking about winning as a freshman for a while,” she said.
Moving into the tournament this year, Christensen felt the pressure again after she got the No. 1 seed.
“There was still a lot of pressure because I had that one seed,” she said, “but I didn’t have any expectations for myself because I knew it would just cause me to be more nervous. I knew a lot of people would want the underdogs to win, so I just had to thrive on that.”
Growing in the game
Her journey to her state championship started when she started playing at 8 years old. She quickly grew to love the individual responsibilities inherent in tennis. Being alone on the court lets her be in charge.
“When you’re out there, you just feel like you’re in control. You are in control of what happens,” she said. “What you put in is what you get out.”
Westhauser knew Christensen from a young age. They trained at the Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn and he had seen her compete at different tournaments. Before he became her coach, Westhauser knew she was special after she beat him on the court.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’m this younger, former college tennis player who thinks he’s hot stuff,’” Westhauser said. “And I’m going to try to beat this girl who everyone talks about is really good at such a young age. And she beat me by seven straight points.”
Christenen’s athletic ability and tennis skill are still coming of age. Her mental approach to the game is maturing, as well.
“You’re going to lose points and you have to know how to deal with that,” she said. “I mean, the best athletes in the world like Rafael Nadal, they’ve only won 50% of their matches. That just shows the mentality.”
While Christensen loves the individual aspect of the game, her coach sees benefits from her involvement with her Elks teammates, who qualified for the state team tournament. Elkhorn was seeded eighth as a team and lost to top-seeded Arrowhead 6-1. The one was Christensen’s match, a 6-0, 6-1 win.
“I think they all enjoy having her out there knowing she’s going to be on that court playing the best girl from whatever team we’re playing and she’s gonna hold her own with anybody,” Westhauser said. “It gives everyone a little bit of confidence and the ability to know that she sets us up as a team to succeed.”
What’s next?
From here, Christensen has several avenues to continue her tennis career. She can keep playing at the prep level for Elkhorn or join the United States Tennis Association and pursue her dream of playing professionally. For the moment, she’s committed to her teammates at Elkhorn.
“It’s a lot of time and energy along with school, and I will make my decision about playing high school next year,” she said. “But if I do, I would want to just make it there and be with the team, that’s my main goal. That’s why I played these last two years, to be a part of a team, because tennis is an individual sport, so it’s good to get out of your own head for a little bit.
“It’s kind of like a fun aspect for me. And if I do play next year, obviously I will be trying to come for that title.”