Parker Christensen of Elkhorn plays during the WIAA state girls tennis tournament in Madison on Oct. 13. Christensen, a sophomore, was the No. 1 seed in the field and cruised to victory.

 Calahan Steed/Adams Publishing Group

As a freshman seeded ninth in the Division 1 field at the WIAA state tennis tournament, Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen had already gone a long way to reach the state final.

It took three sets for top-seeded Kaede Usui of Franklin to beat Christensen, and after she lost, she devoted herself to winning state as a sophomore.

