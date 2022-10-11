JANESVILLE—Patience has been a virtue for Janesville Craig senior Karyssa Norland.
Norland, along with doubles partner Hattie Plenty, will head to the WIAA Division 1 State Tennis Tournament in Madison on Thursday.
JANESVILLE—Patience has been a virtue for Janesville Craig senior Karyssa Norland.
Norland, along with doubles partner Hattie Plenty, will head to the WIAA Division 1 State Tennis Tournament in Madison on Thursday.
Norland and Plenty will take on Peyton Williams and Lauryn Krober of Elkhorn at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the tournament. The two teams have faced off before—Norland and Plenty took a 5-2 lead in the first set before the Elkhorn team forfeited the match.
Craig coach Pamela Clutson said Norland just barely missed out on an opportunity to be Plenty’s partner last year to senior Addison Kooyman.
“Hattie (now a junior) announced herself as a doubles player the first year she came out, which was the alternate season,” Clutson said. “We always knew Hattie was going to be part of the No. 1 doubles team. She’s one of the strongest doubles players that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. It was just a matter of finding the right partner for her.
“Last year, Karyssa and Addison were very close. Addison had been partners with Hattie in the alternate season and had gone to state. We set up a challenge match, and Addison and Hattie were the top two point-getters. Knowing that it would be Addison’s last year, Karyssa really showed what a team player she was by having a great attitude the whole season.”
Norland said the wait has been worth it.
“It’s been really nice to have a partner that matches up with me really well,” Norland said. “We mesh together. We can both play on the baseline or at the net, but we’ve both kind of perfected shots that complement each other’s game.”
Plenty said she is looking forward to experiencing the state environment.
“Just the chance to compete there will be great,” Plenty said. “We’ve been looking forward to this, and just getting the opportunity to play great competition is exciting.”
Craig is sending four players to state overall, with one in each class. Clutson stresses that there is plenty of room on the team for others.
“The girls we have worked really hard this season,” Clutson said. “But it was a struggle to get people out to play. I’m hoping this success doesn’t scare kids away because they think they can’t be as good as them. Over the years, we’ve turned a lot of athletes into really solid tennis players.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.