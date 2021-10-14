MADISON
Rya Arreazola started her first high school girls tennis season as Janesville Craig’s No. 1 singles player.
On the junior varsity team, that is.
A couple of months later, the Janesville Craig freshman stands as one of 16 Division 1 singles players in the state still alive after Thursday’s opening rounds of the WIAA state individual tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
In her first state match, Arreazola (16-2) upset 14th-seeded Sonya Agapov of Middleton. She then took a three-set thriller over Quinn Babiarz of Wausau West, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0, in the second round to advance to today’s round of 16.
Arreazola earned a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over Agapov, which was only the second loss of the season for the Middleton junior. Arreazola followed that up with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win over Babiarz.
“Rya played amazing tennis today,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. “She came back after being down the first set in both matches.
“In her second match, she was emotionally and physically spent but found the strength to pull off the win.”
The Craig freshman will meet third-seeded Parker Christensen of Elkhorn (22-1) today at 10:30 a.m. for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Clutson said it’s a great accomplishment for Arreazola. The feat—an unseeded Craig player advancing to the second day at state—hasn’t been accomplished since a Cougar doubles team did it in 2012, Clutson added.
“She’s got a very bright future ahead of her with Craig tennis,” Clutson said.
Clutson add that some Craig parents were jokingly calling Arreazola “The Dragon Slayer” after she took down a seeded player in her opening match.
“She has the chance to slay another dragon on Friday,” Clutson said.
Craig senior Allison Grund, making her third consecutive trip to state, lost her opening-round match to Katy Kops of Whitefish Bay, 6-4, 6-4, and finished with an 11-9 record.
Janesville Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Lucy and Annie Barnes (6-7) lost a first-round match to Big Eight Conference rivals Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial, 6-2, 6-1.
Christensen advanced easily with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang.
Also winning her first match—after an opening-round bye—was fourth-seeded Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger. Iderzul (31-3) took a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Julia Gurholt of Kimberly.
In a Division 1 doubles opening-round match, Badger’s Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn (15-11) lost in a tiebreaker to Anna Harmann and Mia Fairbairn of De Pere, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
In area Division 2 singles openers, senior Emily Gauger of Big Foot/Williams Bay (28-5), seeded third, drew a bye until Friday and teammate Jamison Gregory of Big Foot/Williams Bay (18-3) opened against Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis.
In Division 2 doubles, Edgerton juniors Ashley Ulset and Sylvia Fox (15-4) took on fifth-seeded Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stolt of Stevens Point Pacelli.