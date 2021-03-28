The alternate fall high school girls tennis season has been riddled by postponed matches, early-morning practices and plenty of work inside.
But Janesville Craig head coach Pamela Clutson said she sees a positive attitude among her players through all of that, and that is leading the Cougars to seeing improvement on the court.
Craig showed that Saturday when it beat Milton and Janesville Parker in a nonconference triangular.
"We're getting better, despite all kinds of flexible scheduling," said Clutson, who noted her players sometimes are practicing indoors at 5:30 a.m. "We had more courts available to us this past week, and so we had a really good week of practice, which I think helped a lot.
"All in all, it was a great weekend for us."
Craig did not lose a singles match Saturday, with Lucia Hyzer and Allison Grund each winning twice and Eni Agolloro winning her lone match.
Clutson said Hyzer, Craig's No. 1 singles player, persevered through a tough 7-5, 6-3 win over Milton's Natalie Niemeyer.
"She started her matches with some pretty good-sized leads, but Milton's player really fought back hard," Clutson said. "Lucia fought hard and stayed the course."
Parker's top doubles team of Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade once again shined, including beating Craig's Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl 7-5, 6-1.
"That No. 1 doubles team of Parker is really tough," Clutson said.
Parker hosts Whitewater in a dual meet Monday. Craig hosts Middleton on Tuesday.
CRAIG 10, PARKER 3, MILTON 3
Singles--No. 1 - Natalie Niemeyer (M) def. Lucy Barnes (P), 7-6 (4), 6-2. No. 2 - Emily McNett (M) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann (P) 6-2 , 6-0. No. 1 - Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Barnes, 6-2 , 6-2. No. 2 - Allison Grund (C) def. Mildred Hernandez Garcia (P) 6-0 , 6-0. No. 1 - Hyzer def. Niemeyer, 7-5, 6-3. No. 2 - Grund def. McNett 6-1 , 6-0. No. 3 - Eni Agollori (C) def. Romy Khoury (M) 6-3 , 6-2.
Doubles--No. 1 - Annie Barnes-Lydia Quade (P) def. Ella Davis-Kelly Ploszaj (M), 6-1 , 6-1. No. 2 - Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr (P) def. Hana Grossman-Amanda Cudziovic (M), 3-6 , 6-1 , 20-18. No. 3 - Kate Bucklin-Amelia Urbik (M) def. Lisa Miguel-Abrianna Schoff (P), 6-1 , 6-2. No. 1 - Quade-Barnes def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl (C), 7-5 , 6-1. No. 2 - Madison Burrow-Ellah Turenne (C) def. Boston-Mohr, 6-2 , 6-2. No. 3 - Bailey Valet-Charlotte Mark (C) def. Kampmann-Schoff, 6-1 , 6-0. No. 1 - Baumeister-Pehl def. Davis-Ploszaj, 6-0 , 6-0. No. 2 - Turenne-Ceballos def. Hana Grossman-Amanda Cudziovic (M), 6-2 , 6-3. No. 3 - Bianca Holz-Hattie Plenty (C) def. Bucklin-Urbik, 6-0 , 6-0.