Janesville Craig’s girls tennis team went 1-1 over the weekend.
The Cougars topped Janesville Parker 4-1 and lost to Middleton 7-0 in a pair of nonconference dual meets.
The Cougars won a pair of singles matches and a pair of doubles matches against Parker.
Lucia Hyzer and Allison Grund won in straight sets in singles. Eni Agollori and Myrka Ceballos won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles, and Madison Burrow and Ellah Turenne won at No. 3 singles.
Parker got a 6-0, 6-3 victory from Annie and Lucy Barnes in No. 1 doubles.
Craig coach Pamela Clutson said freshmen Bridget Reilly and Hattie Plenty “battled hard in their first ever varsity match” against Middleton.
CRAIG 4, PARKER 1Singles—Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Martha Jacboson 6-2, 6-2. Allison Grund (C) def. Mildred Hernandez Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Annie Barnes-Lucy Barnes (P) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl 6-0, 6-3. Eni Agollori-Myrka Ceballos (C) def. Myha Mohr-Katharine Gunn 6-1, 6-1. Madison Burrow-Ellah Turenne (C) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann-Ashley Nickols 6-0, 6-0.
MIDDLETON 7, CRAIG 0Singles—Netra Somasundaram (M) def. Lucia Hyzer, 6-0 , 6-0.Sophia Agapov (M) def. Allison Grund, 6-4 , 6-1. Amy Li (M) def. Myrka Ceballos, 6-1 , 6-0. Charlotte Sax (M) def. Eni Agollori, 6-2 , 6-0.
Doubles—Karsen Dettman-Noor Rajpal (M) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl, 6-0 , 6-0. Cece Hujanen-Rose Ryan (M) def. Ellah Turenne-Madison Burrow, 6-1 , 6-0. Grace Olson-Cate Ohly (M) def. Hattie Plenty-Bridget Reilly 6-3 , 6-2.