A vacation that shook up the Janesville Craig lineup did not stop the Cougars from enjoying a strong day at their WIAA girls tennis subsectionals Monday.
Craig's No. 1 doubles partners did not take a spring break trip so that they could play during the alternate fall season. But they scheduled their vacation for a time when the season looked to be over. Instead, the WIAA later announced it would hold an alternate fall state tournament.
With that No. 1 tandem out, Craig coach Pamela Clutson was forced to move the rest of her doubles pairings up a flight for Monday's Janesville Parker Subsectional.
No matter. All three teams advanced to Wednesday's sectional meet, which will be hosted by Craig at Palmer Park.
"It was a great day for us, absolutely. I'm very proud of the girls," Clutson said. "They (the No. 1 doubles team) were sad to be missing postseason play, but it did require me to move all the doubles kids up. And all three doubles couldn't get seeds because they're playing positions they didn't play.
"But they all advanced."
Perhaps no one was more impressive than freshmen Hattie Plenty and Bridget Reilly, who were bumped up to No. 3 doubles and seeded fifth out of five teams. They won their opening match, 6-1, 6-1, and then took out the No. 1 seed, 6-2, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Craig's Rebecca Frank and Ellah Turenne were seeded third, but they beat No. 2-seeded Hallie Boston and Myha Mohr of Parker, 6-1, 6-2, to advance to sectionals. And Addyson Kooyman and Karyssa Norland, playing up at No. 1 doubles, did not drop a set in winning their opener and getting to sectionals.
The Cougars had the top-seeded players at Nos. 1-3 singles, and they all will play in sectionals. In No. 2 singles, Allison Grund won without dropping a set, and at No. 3 singles, Myrka Ceballos won her match, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Craig's Lucia Hyzer, Whitewater's Emilia Houwers and Jefferson's Gracie Niebler all advanced on a bye, while Milton's Natalie Niemeyer will join them. Parker's Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes and Milton's Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek were among the teams to make it through to sectionals on a bye at No. 1 doubles.
Whitewater's Crystal Chan (No. 4 singles) and Jeanette Falcon and Vanesa Wence (No. 3 doubles) also qualified for sectionals.
At the Stoughton Subsectional, Edgerton's qualifiers included Johanna Rusch (fourth seed at No. 1 singles) and Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset (third, No. 1 doubles).
Wednesday's sectional at Palmer Park is slated to start at 9 a.m.
Janesville Parker Subsectional
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 20, Jefferson 18, Whitewater 12, Milton 10, Janesville Parker 4
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top two in Flights 2-4 advance to Wednesday's Janesville Craig Sectional
No. 1 singles--(1) Lucia Hyzer (JC) via bye; (2) Emilia Houwers (W) via bye; (3) Gracie Niebler (Jef) via bye; (4) Natalie Niemeyer (M) def. Lucy Barnes (JP) 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 singles--(1) Allison Grund (JC) def. (5) Martha Jacobson (JP), 6-0, 6-0; (2) Laura Traver (Jef) def. (3) Mariana Cano (W), 6-2, 6-0. In first round, Jacobson def. (4) Emily McNett (M), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 singles--(1) Myrka Ceballos (JC) def. (4) Kelly Ploszaj (M), 6-1, 6-0; (3) Alexa Medina (Jef) def. (2) Anisa Dauti (W), 7-5, 6-3. In first round, Ploszaj def. (5) Haylee McCumber (JP), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 singles--(1) Alivia Dearborn (Jef) def. (4) Romy Khoury (M), 6-0, 6-2; (2) Crystal Chan (W) def. (3) Madison Burrow (JC), 6-2, 6-0. In first round, Khoury def. (5) Lisa Miguel (JP), 2-0, 2-0.
No. 1 doubles--(1) Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) via bye; (2) Eden Dempsey-Megan Magner (Jef) via bye; (3) Ella Davis-Ali Suchanek (M) via bye; (4) Addison Kooyman-Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Brianna Vidales-Leah Newmann (W), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles--(1) Emily Carlson-Lilly Duddeck (Jef) def. (5) Hana Grossman-Holly Garber (M), 6-4, 6-2; (3) Rebecca Frank-Ellah Turenne (JC) def. (2) Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr (JP), 6-1, 6-2. In first round, Grossman-Garber def. Brennan Fox-Simes-Haley Street (W), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles--(5) Hattie Plenty-Bridget Reilly (JC) def. (1) Brittney Mengel-Jordan Kolehouse (Jef), 6-2, 6-4. (2) Jeanette Falcon-Vanesa Wence (W) def. (3) Amelia Urbik-Kate Bucklin (M), 6-4, 6-4. In first round, Plenty-Reilly def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann (JP) 6-1, 6-1.