JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig dominated its match with crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Thursday in Big Eight Conference girls tennis.

The Cougars won all seven matches in straight sets en route to a 7-0 win.

Craig got wins from Kerington Sauser, Lucia Hyzer, Aiko Wolf and Myrka Ceballos in singles.

Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund won at No. 1 doubles in the best match of the day, while Craig's No. 2 team of Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar also won. Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl were victorious for the Cougars at No. 3 doubles.

Sauser worked hard on her game in the offseason to prepare for what she hopes is a solid senior season.

"I want to go state, because it's my senior year," Sauser said. "And so I played a lot more tennis in the offseason than I have coming into any other year.

"The two things I really worked on are being more aggressive and being more consistent with my serve."

Thursday was Sauser's first match of the season, and she coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.

Playing No. 2 singles, Hyzer cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win. She said playing Parker is always a big deal.

"The rivalry between Craig and Parker is always stressful, so it was good to get a win today," Hyzer said.

"And for us, it was our first match of the season, and we got off to a good start."

Craig first-year coach Pamela Clutson said her team played well for the first time out.

"I think because it was our first match and it was Parker and Craig, there were probably some butterflies," Clutson said. "But our girls were able to conquer them.

"We've got the two-day Badger Invitational coming up tomorrow and Saturday, which means they'll be playing a lot of tennis, which is good."

The highlight of the day for Parker was at No. 1 doubles. Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade lost a tough two-set match 4-6, 6-7.

Parker coach Steve Mickelson said the overall inexperience in his young lineup hurt.

"This was the first big match for some of these girls, where there was a big crowd on hand and bragging rights on the line," Mickelson said. "It's nice to have a good crowd here, don't get me wrong, but that can be a little bit intimidating if you're not used to it.

"We're still a very young team that is going to get better."

Parker and Craig both compete in the Badger Invitational today and Saturday.

CRAIG 7, PARKER 0

Singles: Kerington Sauser (C) def. Lucy Barnes 6-0, 6-0; Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Martha Jacobson 6-1, 6-1; Aiko Wolf (C) def. Aliciah Schroeder 6-1, 6-1; Myrka Ceballos (C) def. Alexandra Craker 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (C) def. Annie Barnes-Lydia Quade 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar (C) def. Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston 6-1, 6-3; Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl (C) def. Jennika McGuire-Raquelle Pratt Vanden Boom 6-1, 6-0