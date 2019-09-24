Janesville Craig didn’t get off to a good start in what appears to be a testing week of Big Eight Conference girls tennis.

The Cougars lost to visiting Middleton 7-0 on Tuesday.

Craig coach Pam Clutson said her team has been playing competitive tennis, but this week will be difficult with West on the schedule today and Madison Memorial on Thursday.

Middleton is ranked 10th in the latest Division 1 rankings by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association. West is fourth, and Memorial is ninth.

“We have some top hitters coming up,” Clutson said. “We just have to keep our spirits up.”

Craig is 3-4 in the Big Eight.

MIDDLETON 7, CRAIG 0

Singles—Sophia Agapov (M) def. Kerington Sauser, 6-0, 6-0; Maylynn Hu (M) def. Lucia Hyzer, 6-3, 6-2; Julia Zhang (M) def. Aiko Wolf, 6-3, 6-4; Maddie Hoffman (M) def. Myrka Ceballos, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Jessica Pientka-Noor Rajpal (M) def. Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund, 6-3, 6-0; Rose Ryan-Annika Hellenbrand (M) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tullar, 6-0, 6-1; Nika Agapov-Karsen Dettman (M) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl, 6-0, 6-2.

Memorial sweeps Parker—Ninth-ranked Madison Memorial had little trouble defeating Parker on the Vikings’ courts on Tuesday.

“They’re pretty solid,” Parker coach Steve Mickelson said. “But it’s a good experience playing against them.”

Parker (0-8) play host to Beloit Memorial on Thursday.

MEMORIAL 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Grace Olson (MM) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-2, 6-1; Julia Zhou (MM) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0; Nikita Remesh (MM) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Jiang (MM) def. Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Meera Manoharan-Janna Liu (MM) def. Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes, 6-4, 6-1; Elizabeth Wu-Mihika Shivakumar (MM) def. Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes, 6-1, 6-1; Elfin Wiriyan-Emily Cai (MM) def. Jennica Mcguire-Katharine Gunn, 6-0, 6-1.