Craig girls win Big Eight opener; Parker falls to East

Aug 17, 2022

The Janesville Craig girls tennis team tipped off the Big Eight Conference dual-meet season with a win Tuesday.

Led by wins in all four singles matches, the Cougars coasted to a 6-1 win over Madison La Follette.

Lexi Hankel, Rya Arreazola, Bridget Reilly and Lucy Rhoades all won singles matches for Craig.

In doubles, the Cougars got wins from Hattie Plenty and Karyssa Norland at No. 1 doubles, and from Bailey Valet and Victoria Baragas at No. 3 doubles.

At Madison, a shorthanded Janesville Parker team lost 7-0 to Madison East. The Vikings did not have a full team and were forced to forfeit at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

"Obviously, we were very shorthanded in going up against East," Parker coach Richard Brandt said. "I am hoping our numbers become more stabilized in the next few days.

"Lucy Barnes played very well for us at No. 1 singles. She just needed a couple more points to go her way in the second set to draw even."