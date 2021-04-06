Another day, another big victory for Janesville Craig’s girls tennis team.
One day after taking down Sun Prairie, the Cougars closed out a tough 4-3 victory over Verona on Tuesday.
The No. 3 doubles team of Ellah Turenne and Rebecca Frank battled to a 7-5, 6-4 victory to tie the match 3-3, and No. 1 singles player Lucia Hyzer won 6-3, 6-3 to end it.
“Turenne and Frank had to fight from being down 0-3 in the first set ... and they were down in the second set 0-3 before they stormed back,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. “I honestly can’t think of the last time we’ve beaten Verona, and I’ve been around nine years (five as an assistant coach and four as head coach).”
Craig also got victories from No. 2 singles player Allison Grund, who won 6-3, 6-1, and from No. 2 doubles as Karyssa Norland and Addison Kooyman won 6-4, 6-1.
“I’m so proud of the player and their efforts all season, but especially the last two days,” Clutson said.
Subsectionals are April 12 at Parker, and a sectional meet is slated two days later at Craig.
CRAIG 4, VERONA 3Singles—Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Samantha Breitbach 6-3, 6-3. Allison Grund (C) def. Elsa Queoff 6-3, 6-1. Zoe Qureshi (V) def. Myrka Ceballos 6-1, 6-1. Annalise Cooper (V) def. Madison Burrow 6-2, 3-6, 10-2.
Doubles—Morgan Kreuser-Julia Huseth (V) def. Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl 6-3, 6-2. Karyssa Norland-Addison Kooyman (C) def. Morgan Witkowski-Andrea Chavez-Lazaro 6-4, 6-1. Ellah Turenne-Rebecca Frank (C) def. Erin Nick-Annie Nick 7-5, 6-4.
Monroe 4, Parker 3—Monroe won enough of the close matches to defeat Janesville Parker 4-3.
The Vikings lost No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4, No. 4 singles 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-4, and No. 4 doubles 7-5, 6-1 in the close match.
“I was really happy the way every one came ready to play,” Parker coach Steve Mickelson said. “I was really proud of their mindsets.”
Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes are two players Mickelson never has to worry about. Quade and Barnes improved to 7-0 at No. 1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Martha Jacobson won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2, and Alexandra Craker posted a tough 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory at No. 3 singles for the Vikings’ other wins.
Parker plays at Verona today.
MONROE 4, PARKER 3
Singles—Kylie Miller (M) def. Lucy Barnes, 6-2 , 6-4; Martha Jacobson (JP) def. Cecily Burch, 6-1 , 6-2; Alexandra Craker, (JP) def. Allison Wunshel, 2-6 , 6-3 , 7-6 (4); Alicia Brunton (M) def. Cashmea Prochazka, 6-4 , 6-4.
Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Sydney Conway- Maddy Wels, 6-0 , 6-1; Melena Brunton-Bella Brunton (M) def. Hallie Boston-Myha Mohr, 7-5 , 6-4; Bre Giasson-Morgan Johnson (M) def. Cheyenne Spade-Victoria-Anna Kampmann, 7-5 , 6-1.