The Janesville Craig girls tennis team rolled to a 6-1 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Craig.
La Follette’s only winner was No. 1 singles player Annalise Yang, who won the WIAA Division 1 singles title in the alternate fall season last spring.
“This was an important win for us—in fact, in my opinion, a necessary win, and the team handled the pressure like pros,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said in an email. “I’m pleased with the win and very proud of the team effort today.”
Craig climbed to 7-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Eight play with the victory. The Cougars wrap up the regular season next week with matches against Madison East on Tuesday at Palmer Park and at Beloit Memorial on Thursday.
Doubles—Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty, JC, def. Madison Feldhausen/Kyra Saari, 6-2, 6-1; Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland, JC, def. Espreanza Jimenez/Cherish Scott, 6-1, 6-3; Charlotte Mark/Mackenna Kelly, JC, def. Zoie Collu/Victoria Ruiz Dela Vega, 6-3, 6-3.
Fourth-ranked Middleton sweeps Parker
Middleton, ranked fourth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association, rolled to a 7-0 victory over Parker in a Big Eight dual at Middleton. The Vikings won only seven games in the seven matches.
Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes won two of them in a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Sonya Agapov and Lydia Sabat at No. 1 doubles, and Esmerelda Garcia Sevilla won four in a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Mia Balistreri at No. 4 singles.
The Vikings will play host to Madison West in another Big Eight dual on Monday.