The Janesville Craig varsity girls tennis team got the 2021 season off to a rolling start on Monday, winning all three matches in a quad meet at Jefferson.
Craig went 3-0, beating Jefferson 4-3, Lake Mills 4-3, and Mayville, 7-0.
"It was definitely a team effort and a great way to start the season," Craig coach Pam Clutson said.
Senior Allison Grund at No. 1 singles went 2-1, with a close loss to Lake Mills (3-6, 6-2, 9-11 tiebreaker).
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Hattie Plenty went 2-1. Her only loss was to Jefferson, 2-6, 2-6.
At No. 3 singles, junior Eni Agollari also went 2 -1, with her only loss coming to to Jefferson (4-6, 6-6 (2-7 tiebreaker). At No. 4 singles, sophomore Bridget Reilly won all three of her matches.
In doubles, the Cougars' No. 1 duo of senior Addison Kooyman and junior Karyssa Norland also won all three of their matches. The No. 2 doubles team of juniors Charlotte Mark and Mackenna Kelly went 2-1, losing only to Lake Mills in a close match (3-6, 6-4, 8-10 tiebreaker). The #3 doubles team of Jr Bailey Valet and freshman Sophia Schultz finished the day 1 -2.
"The next two matches will definitely challenge us," Clutson said.
Craig hosts Madison Memorial today and Madison West on Thursday. Both meets are set for a 4 p.m. start at the Palmer Park tennis courts.
