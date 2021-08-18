JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s girls tennis team fell to Madison Memorial Tuesday night, but coach Pamela Clutson saw plenty to be positive about from her team.
“The highlight of the day was No. 1 singles player Allison Grund’s 3-set win,” Clutson said. “Her match lasted over three hours, and Allison used her tennis talents and mental toughness to persevere.”
It’s the first time since Clutson has been involved with the Craig girls tennis program that Craig’s top singles player has beaten her Madison Memorial counterpart.
Another highlight for the Cougars was Bridget Reilly’s win at No. 4 singles. She is currently 4-0 at her flight.
“Although the score might now show it, our No. 1 doubles duo of Addison Kooyman and Karyssa Norland played great tennis against a very talented Madison Memorial No. 1 doubles team,” Clutson said.
Madison Memorial 5, Janesville Craig 2SinglesNo. 1—Allison Grund, Craig, def. Sophia Jiang, Memorial, 4-6 , 6-3 , 6-3.
No. 2—Amy Yao, Memorial, def. Hattie Plenty, Craig, 6-1 , 6-1,
No. 3—Addie Armstrong, Memorial, def. Eni Agollari, Craig, 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 4—Bridget Reilly, Craig, def. Sriveda Lankella, Memorial, 6-1 , 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1—Nikita Remesh/Elizabeth Wu, MemoriaL def. Addison Kooyman/Karyssa Norland, Craig, 6-4 , 6-2.
No. 2—Emily Cai/Elfin Wiriyan, Memorial, def. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark, Craig, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 3—Mihika Shivakumar/Lila Olson, Memorial def. Bailey Valet/Sophie Schultz, Craig, 6-1 , 6-1.
Vikings best Beloit
Janesville Parker’s girls tennis team topped Beloit Memorial Tuesday night, 5-2.
The Vikings swept all three doubles matches, getting wins at No. 1 from Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes; at No. 2 from Cheyenne Spade and Victoria-Anna Kampmann; and at No. 3 from Ava Egger and Brianna Cicmansky.
Parker added singles victories at No. 1 from Martha Jacobson and at No. 2 from Chloe Lovelace
Janesville Parker 5, Beloit Memorial 2
Singles
No. 1—Martha Jacobson, Parker, def. Jayda Mckinley, Memorial, 6-2 , 6-0.
No. 2—Chloe Lovelace, Parker, def. Karla Martinez, Memorial, 6-2 , 6-2.
No. 3—Mariana Cardenez, Memorial, def. Emily Sachs, Parker, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1—Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes, Parker, def. Candis Edwards/Alexandra Cabrera, Memorial, 6-0 , 6-1,
No. 2—Cheyenne Spade/Victoria-Anna Kampmann, Parker, def. Abby Middleton/Jillian Traver, Memorial, 6-4 , 7-6 (4).
No. 3—Ava Egger/Brianna Cicmansky, Parker def. Jasmin Davison/Mariele Perez, Memorial, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-4.
Girls Golf
Sun Prairie tops Craig at Glen Erin
Sun Prairie came out on top of Janesville Craig in an 18-hole meet at Glen Erin on Tuesday, 356-414.
Sun Prairie’s Isabel Royle had an 80 to earn medalist honors. Craig’s Mya Nicholson carded an 81 to lead Craig. Lauren Dammen and Esther Jung had 91s. Olivia Zuhlke shot a 151.