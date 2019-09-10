Janesville Craig won the close matches down the stretch to get past Madison East in Big Eight Conference girls tennis action Tuesday.

The Cougars defeated the Purgolders 5-2 to improve to 4-2 in the Big Eight.

“”This is one of the most satisfying wins of the season,” said Craig coach Pamela Clutson. “We were up 3-2 and had three singles matches that were all close.”

Lucia Hyzer then pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in No. 2 singles to improve to 5-1 in conference action, and Myrka Ceballos won her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-4.

“Myrka always seems to play marathon matches,” Clutson said.

The Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team of Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund improved to 6-0 in Big Eight play with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Craig’s Kerington Sauser won her No. 1 singles match, and No. 3 doubles team of Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl also registered a win.

The Cougars are scheduled to play Middleton at home on Thursday.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, MADISON EAST 2

Singles--Kerington Sauser (JC) def. Amelia Hoffman, 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 Retired. Lucia Hyzer (JC) def. Naomi Monat, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Sa'dee Decorah (ME) def. Aiko Wolf, 7-5, 6-2. Myrka Ceballos (JC) def. Jaylyn Decorah, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles--Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (JC) def. Callie Paulowski-Kelly Carroll, 6-1, 6-0. Eliana Monat-Maria Brennan (ME) def. Autumn Tullar-Madison Denu, 6-4, 6-2; Sage Baumeister-Brooke Pehl (JC) def. Tess Mcglenn-Lauren Engle, 6-1, 6-3.

Middleton sweeps Parker—The Cardinals had little trouble downing the Vikings on Tuesday.

Parker’s top match was Martha Jacobson at No. 1 singles. Middleton’s Sophia Agapow won 6-1, 6-2.

MIDDLETON 7, PARKER 0

Singles--Sophia Agapov (M) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-1, 6-2. Karsen Dettman (M) def. Aliciah Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0. Maylynn Hu (M) def. Hallie Boston, 6-0, 6-0. Julla Zhang (M) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Jessica Pientka-Noor Rajpal (M) def. Lydia Quad-Annie Barnes, 6-0, 6-2. Cece Hujanen-Rose Ryan (M) def. Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. Nika Agapov-Annika Hellenbrand (M) def. Jennica Mcguire-Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom, 6-0, 6-0.