Janesville Craig’s Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund had an eventful match before losing in the first round of the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Schroeder, a senior, and Grund, a sophomore, were up in the first set before losing, then rallied to win the second set to even the match against Kettle Moraine High’s Bryann Fuller and Rachel Vande Moore.

Then, in the 10-point tiebreaker, Fuller and Vande Moore pulled out the win with a 10-4 victory.

Schroeder and Grund finished 15-7 on the season.

“They played very well,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said. “It was just a tough loss.”

Schroeder and Grund lost the first set 7-5 after leading early on.

“They had to kind of regroup after that,” Clutson said.

It took a while. Schroeder and Grund fell behind 3-1 before pulling out a 6-4 win in the second set.

“That was so great,” Clutson said.

In the first round, matches that are even after the first two sets then go on to use a 10-point tiebreaker. Fuller and Vande Moore won that to advance.

Clutson said she was satisfied with the Cougars’ performance overall this season, which was her first as coach.

“We won the matches we were supposed to,” she said. “We’re not going to hang our heads.”

Area update

In singles, Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Zaya Iderzul, seeded third in the Division 1 bracket, got through the first round on a bye and then dropped just one game in beating Ashwaubenon's Marisa Marohl in the second round. She will play Kenosha Indian Trail freshman Lainy Ristau at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Fellow Badger singles player Sydney Miller, a freshman, lost in a first-round tiebreaker to De Pere freshman Bella Bigari.

In doubles, Badger seniors Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey won 6-1, 6-3 in their first-round match and will play again Friday morning.

Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Emily Gauger and senior Clare Heckert were also victorious, 6-2, 6-3, and will play in the second round Friday.

Badger juniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng lost 6-0, 6-4.

WIAA state girls individual tennis tournament

At Nielsen Tennis Stadium

AREA RESULTS FRIDAY

Division 1 singles

Bella Bigari, De Pere, def. Sydney Miller, Badger, 2-6, 6-2, (5).

Zaya Iderzul, Badger, advanced to second round on a bye; Iderzul def. Marisa Marohl, Ashwaubenon, 6-0, 6-1.

Division 1 doubles

Bryanna Fuller-Rachel Vande Moore, Kettle Moraine, def. Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund, Janesville Craig, 7-5, 4-6, (4).

Ava Anderson-Lillie Ripkey, Badger, def. Maggie Scanlon-Jess Kragenbrink, Waukesha South, 6-1, 6-3.

Emily Gauger-Clare Heckert, Big Foot/Williams Bay, def. Kim Harvey-Katie Rentzepis, Eau Claire Memorial, 6-2, 6-3.

Abby Kiesow-Hannah Budde, Beaver Dam, def. Sophia Strasser-Maya Lyng, Badger, 6-0, 6-4.