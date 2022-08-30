Craig coasts past Milton in nonconference meet Gazette staff Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Craig girls tennis team continues to impress.In a nonconference meet Monday, Craig breezed past Milton 5-2. The Cougars are now 6-2 overall.No. 1 singles player Lexie Hankel improved to 8-0 on the season, as well as Rya Arreazola at No. 2.Craig hosted Madison Memorial on Tuesday and travels to Verona on Thursday in two Big Eight Conference dual meets.Singles: Lexie Hankel (C) def. Annika Ahlstrom 6-0, 6-0; Rya Arreazola (C) def. Abby Kueng 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Rhoades (C) def. Romy Khory 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Kim (M) def. Sophie Schultz def. 6-1, 6-4Doubles: Hattie Plenty/Karyssa Norland (C) def. Hana Grossman/Amanda Cudzinovic 6-0, 6-1; Charlotte Mark/Mackenna Kelly (C) def. Jessica Tan/Ella Beckler 7-6 (7-5); Hannah Lebakken/Teagan Snow (M) def. Bailey Valet/Victoria Barajas 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form