Led by the dynamic duo of Lexie Hankel and Rya Arreazola, Janesville Craig's girls tennis team swept crosstown rival Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at the Premier Tennis and Fitness Center on Thursday. The meet was moved indoors due to weather concerns.
The Cougars won 7-0 and improved to 3-1 in the conference with the win.
Hankel, a freshman, and the sophomore Arreazola both won in straight sets and did not drop a game.
"I don't know the entire history of this program, "Craig coach Pam Clutson said, "but I doubt that there has been a better one-two punch than we have now with Lexie and Rya. They complement each other really well and push each other every day in practice."
Hankel, whose father, Barry, is the general manager and director of tennis at Premier Tennis and Fitness, said Thursday's 6-0, 6-0 win gave her a chance to work on certain parts of her game.
"I tried to work on things so I can get better for my upcoming matches," Hankel said.
"And as a freshman, all this is kind of new to me. I've played Midwest tournaments, but this is totally different because you've got teammates cheering you on."
Hankel improved to 7-0 on the season and has not dropped a set yet.
Arreazola also dominated in quickly dispatching her opponent. She also won 6-0, 6-0. She said a return trip to state is definitely on her radar this season.
"I had some success at state last year, so I hope I can do that again," Arreazola said.
Hankel and Arreazola said that practicing against one and other has improved both their overall games.
"It's so great to have someone to hit with," Arreazola said. "We can hit the ball back and forth hard and push each other every day."
"We don't train together in the offseason anymore because I'm in Lake Geneva and she stays here in Janesville, but it's fun to be on the same team now."
Also winning in singles for Craig were Bridget Reilly and Lucy Rhoades.
Hattie Plenty and Karyssa Norland improved to 6-1 on the season with a straight set win at No. 1 doubles. The Cougars also got wins in doubles from the teams of Charlotte Mack and McKenna Kelly and Victoria Barajas and Sophie Schultz
