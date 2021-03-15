JANESVILLE
Get in as many matches as possible.
That’s objective No. 1 for the Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker girls tennis teams heading into the alternate fall season.
Neither team will play a Big Eight Conference schedule due to COVID-19 concerns, but several Big Eight schools are on the nonconference-only schedule that began Saturday with a triangular at Parker.
Parker coach Steven Mickelson said it was simply a relief to get back on the courts.
“The shortened season isn’t ideal, but we’re just happy to be playing tennis,” Mickelson said. “It’s always a fun time when we are able to come together for the season, and everyone has a great attitude.
“My only expectation is for everyone to try their best and to be there for each other. This will be a unique season, so now more than ever we need to help everyone stay focused on playing our best tennis.”
Parker will again be led by its No. 1 doubles team of Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade.
At singles, Mickelson expects Lucy Barnes to play No. 1 and Martha Jacobson to be No. 2. Allie Craker is penciled in at No. 3.
Hallie Boston is locked in as one of the two slots at No. 2 doubles.
“There will definitely be some new faces, but Katherine (Gunn) and Myha (Mohr) had some varsity experience last year, which will help,” Mickelson said.
Craig coach Pamela Clutson echoed Mickelson’s sentiments on the alternate fall season.
“I think the whole team is motivated by the fact that we get to play,” Clutson said. “We weren’t sure that was going to happen. I also mentioned to the girls our theme or motto this year is: ‘Be flexible.’ As coaches, players, and as a team, we are going to have to adapt and be flexible to ever-changing practice times, match dates, location, and opponents.”
Craig junior Allison Grund and senior Lucia Hyzer are in a battle for the No. 1 singles spot, while senior Myrka Ceballo will likely play No. 3 singles.
Seniors Sage Baumeister and Brooke Pehl will be the Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team after finishing 8-8 last season at No. 3 doubles.
Clutson also expects Madison Burrow, Ellah Turenne, Rebecca Frank, Addison Kooyman and Karyssa Norland to contribute.
“The team is looking strong,” Clutson said. “I have eight seniors, seven returning from last season, two juniors, six sophomores, and two freshmen ready to play in this alternative season.
“After one week of practice, I am thrilled with the fact that despite all that has taken place, the returning players have maintained and even improved their tennis skills. Our new additions are really strong, too, making Craig’s future look bright.”
First serves Saturday
Players from Craig, Parker and Beloit Memorial got their first tennis action in Saturday at Parker.
Craig’s singles players—Lucia Hyzer, Allison Grund and Eni Agollori, all won.
Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes opened with a victory at No. 1 doubles, while Craig’s Karassa Norland and Addison Kooyman won at No. 2.
CRAIG 4, PARKER 1, BELOIT 1
Singles—Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Lucy Barnes (P), 6-2, 6-3. Allison Grund (C) def. Martha Jacobson (P) 6-1, 6-0. Eni Agollori (C) def. Mildred Hernandez Garcia (P) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (P) def. Ellah Turenne-Mryka Ceballos (C) 6-1, 6-0. Karassa Norland-Addison Kooyman (C) def. Hallie Boston-Katharine Gunn (P) 6-2, 6-4. Karla Martinez-Mariana Cardenez (B) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann-Abrianna Schoff (P) 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.