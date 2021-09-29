MADISON
After the first day of the Big Eight girls tennis conference tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Courts, three of Janesville Craig's four singles players moved into the consolation side of the bracket. No. 2 singles player Rya Arreazola is in the championship bracket.
Alison Grund at No. 1, Bridget Reilly at No. 3, and Lucy Rhoades at No. 4 moved into the consolation side of the bracket and #2 Singles Rya Arreazola has moved into the championship side of the bracket with her win.
All three of Craig's doubles team moved into the consolation side of the bracket.
"Our goal on Thursday is for the consolation-side players to make it to the championship and earn a fifth-place finish at conference," Craig coach Pamela Clutson said.
Janesville Parker, meanwhile, saw Martha Jacobson win her opening match at No. 1 singles before falling in the second round.
Craig's Arreazola, meanwhile. begins her trek to the championship with a quarterfinal match against Madison West's Tyra Gustavson.
Big Eight Meet
At Nielsen Tennis Courts
Team results
Middleton 7, Madison West 7, Verona 6, Sun Prairie 3, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 5, Madison East 3, Janesville Parker 3, Janesville Craig 3. Beloit Memorial 0.
Singles
No. 1—Martha Jacobson, (JP) def. Grace Kramschuster, (SP) 5-7 , 7-6, 10-8. Maria Brennan, (ME) def. Jayda Mckinley, (BEM) 6-0, 6-1. Netra Somasundaram, (MID) def. Martha Jacobson, (JP) 6-1, 6-0. Grace Qian, (MW) def. Allison Grund, (JC) 6-2, 6-2. Naisha Nagpal (V) def. Sophia Jiang, (MM) 6-1, 6-0. Annalise Yang, (ML) def. Maria Brennan, Madison EAST, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2—Katie Thompson (SP) def. Candiss Edwards, (BEM) 6-2, 6-1. Amy Yao, (MM) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann, (JP) 6-1, 6-0. Sonya Agapov (MID) def. Katie Thompson (SP) 6-1, 6-0. Samantha Breitbach, (V) def. Jaylyn Decorah (ME) 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. Rya Arreazola, (JC) def. Emily Zamber, (ML) 6-0, 6-0. Tyra Gustavson (MW) def. Amy Yao (MM) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3—Elsa Marley (ME) def. Mariana Cardenas (BEM) 6-1, 6-1. Ivy Phelps Mc Guire, (ML) def. Brianna Cicmansky (JP) 6-1, 6-0. Zoe Qureshi (V)def. Elsa Marley (ME) 6-1, 6-1. Alexis Shemanek (SP) def. Cora Smith (MM) Madison 6-3, 6-1. Greta Becker (MW) def. Bridget Reilly (JC) 6-4, 7-5. Lydia Sabat (MID) def. Ivy Phelps Mc Guire, (ML) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4—Kalena Petterson (ME) def. Karla Martinez (MEM) 6-0, 6-1. Norah Burke (ML) def. Ava Egger (JP) 6-0, 6-1. Grace Huang (MW) def. Kalena Petterson, (ME) 6-0, 6-0. Addie Armstrong (MM) def. Mairin Leary (SP) 6-3, 6-3. Grace Olson (MID) def. Lucy Rhoades (JC) 6-1, 6-2. Elsa Queoff (V) def. Norah Burke (ML) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1—Madison Feldhausen/Kyra Saari (ML) def. Tess McGlenn/Ms Paulson (ME) 6-1, 7-6. Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty (JC) def. Alexandra Cabrera/Andrea Aleman (BEM) 6-0, 6-0. Nikita Remesh/Elizabeth Wu (MM) def. Madison Feldhausen/Kyra Saari (ML) 6-0, 6-0. Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Andrea Chavez-Lazaro/Morgan Kreuser (V) 6-4, 6-3. Abby Lin/Molly Ryan def. Reagan Schwartzer/Alexandra Stein (SP) 6-0, 6-3. Ashley Andler/Rose Ryan (MID) def. Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty (JC) 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2—Cheyenne Spade/Alicia Gonzalez (JP) def. Leyna Hegge/Esperanza Jimenez (ML) 6-4, 0-6, 10-6. Nicole Everson/Shiloh White (SP) def. Jillian Traver/Abby Middleton (BEM) 6-3, 6-3. Elfin Wiriyan/Emily Cai (MM) def. Cheyenne Spade/Alicia Gonzalez (JP) 6-3, 6-1. Iasbelle Gao/Emily Goetz (MW) def. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland (JC) 6-1, 6-1. Julia Huseth/Morgan Witkowski (V) def. Ava Ehrlinger/Ellie Haupt (ME) 6-2, 6-1. Amy Li/Bella Conrad (MID) def. Nicole Everson/Shiloh White (SP) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3—Zoie Collu/Cherish Scott (ML) def. Marieli Perez/Jasmine Davison, (BEM) 6-2, 6-1. Charlotte Mark/Mackenna Kelly (JC) def. Myha Mohr/Haylee McCumber (JP) 6-4, 6-2. Naomi Held/Dani DeAngeles (MW) def. Zoie Collu/Cherish Scott (ML) 6-0, 6-2. Mihika Shivakumar/Lila Olson (MM) def. Lexa Bryant/Leah Schroeder (SP) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Erin Nick/Annie Nick (V) def. Nyree Pipson/Eudora Tvedt (ME) 6-2, 6-1. Cate Ohly/Caroline Sax (MID) def. Charlotte Mark/Mackenna Kelly (JC) 6-2 , 7-5.