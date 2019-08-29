Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes continue to pile up wins at No. 1 doubles for Janesville Parker's girls tennis team.

The Vikings duo picked up the team's lone win in a 6-1 loss to Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Thursday.

Quade and Barnes, who went 5-0 at the Badger Invitational last weekend, won 6-0, 6-1 Thursday.

"They played really well under some tough conditions," Parker coach Steve Mickelson said. "It was really windy, and a lot of times when you tossed the ball up to serve, it blew away.

"Overall, I think our team continues to improve and is using the coaching we're trying to give them to help them get better."

LA FOLLETTE 6, PARKER 1

Singles: Minami Rikimaru (L) def. Lucy Barnes 6-3, 6-0; Loreen Bischof (L) def. Martha Jacobson 6-1, 6-2; Emily Zamber (L) def. Aliciah Schroeder 6-1, 6-0; Claire Schmitt (L) def. Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (P) def. Grace Kluge-Annabelle Reynolds 6-0, 6-1; Madison Feldhausen-Lucy Murphy (L) def. Ryann Porter-Hallie Boston 6-2, 6-4; Lydia Burke-Norah Burke (L) def. Jennica McGuire-Raquelle Pratt-Vandenboom 6-3, 6-2

Sun Prairie 4, Craig 3--Craig's top doubles team of Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund also picked up a Big Eight victory Thursday by beating Sun Prairie's Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn in straight sets.

The Cougars also got a three-set victory from Lucia Hyzer at No. 2 singles and a default victory at No. 3 doubles.

SUN PRAIRIE 4, CRAIG 3

Singles--Lauren Hope Bruemmer (SP) def. Kerington Sauser 6-0, 6-2; Lucia Hyzer (C) def. Reena Katta 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Kanitta Fakthong (SP) def. Aiko Wolf 6-1, 4-6, n/a; Lauren Schmitz (SP) def. Myrka Ceballos 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles--Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (C) def. Kaia Feldman-Emma Dorn 6-4, 6-4; Jordan White-Mackenzie Shanahan (SP) def. Madison Denu-Autumn Tulla 6-4, 6-0; Brooke Pehl-Sage Baumeister (C) def. Abbie Mott-Brynn Boutelle, 2-0, 2-0 def.