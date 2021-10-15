MADISON
It could be that Zaya Iderzul is saving the best for last—and Parker Christiansen may be saving her best for first.
Iderzul, a senior at Lake Geneva Badger, found herself in a familiar place on Friday. She’s once again in the final four of the WIAA Division 1 state girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Iderzul, now 33-3 on the season, defeated Neenah’s Ava Dunsirm (25-3) in a quarterfinal and will take on top-seeded freshman Kaede Usui of Franklin (33-0) in a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner will play later in the day for the championship; the loser will play for third place.
This year, there’s a chance for an all-Southern Lakes Conference championship match. That’s because in the lower half of the state bracket, Christiansen, a freshman at Elkhorn, also has advanced to the semifinal round.
Christiansen (24-1) opened Friday’s action with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Janesville Craig freshman Rya Arreazola (16-3) in the round of 16.
She then took a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang in the quarterfinals. Yang (25-4) was the WIAA state singles champion in the alternate spring season of 2021.
Christiansen will meet Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram (30-4) in a semifinal on Saturday.
While Christiansen is new to the state tournament as a freshman, Iderzul has seen plenty of success in previous years. She is a four-time state qualifier, finishing as Division 1 runner-up in 2019 and taking third place in 2020. She fell in the round of 16 as a freshman.
Iderzul will take a career record of 113-13 into Saturday’s matches. She’ll wrap up her Badgers career next weekend in the WIAA state team tournament, also at Nielsen.
In Division 2 singles, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Emily Gauger (29-6) lost a quarterfinal match to sophomore Jessica Jacobson (24-10) of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Gauger advanced to the semifinals as a junior.
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
At Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison
AREA RESULTS FRIDAY
DIVISION 1 SINGLES
Quarterfinals
Zaya Iderzul (33-3), Lake Geneva Badger, def. Ava Dunsirn, Neenah, 6-0, 6-0.
Parker Christensen (24-1), Elkhorn, def. Annalise Yang, Madison La Follette, 6-2, 6-0.
Round of 16
Iderzul def. Molly Asfeld (25-7), Waukesha West, 6-0, 6-1.
Christensen def. Rya Arreazola (16-3), Janesville Craig, 6-1, 6-0.
DIVISION 2 SINGLES
Quarterfinals
Jessica Jacobson (24-10), Waukesha Catholic Memorial, def. Emily Gauger (29-6), Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Round of 16
Gauger def. Paeton Kringel (13-11), New London, 6-1, 6-1.