Led by its No. 1 doubles team of Claudia Huerth and Ava Anderson, Lake Geneva Badger’s girls tennis team won the Division 1 Badger Sectional on Wednesday.
Badger finished with 46 points to advance to the WIAA Team State Tournament in two weeks. Oconomowoc was second with 30.
The Badgers’ No 2 doubles team of Lillie Ripke and Hannah Gage also qualified for the state individual tournament by winning their bracket. Badger’s Zaya Iderzul advanced to state by finishing second at No. 1 singles.
Division 1
Badger Sectional
TEAM RESULTS
Lake Geneva Badger 46, Oconomowoc 30, DeForest 29, Watertown 19, Monona Grove 18, Burlington 15, Elkhorn 14, Sun Prairie 12, Janesville Craig 10, Wilmot 10, Milton 6, Janesville Parker 2, Fort Atkinson 2, Stoughton 2, Beloit Memorial 2, Madison La Follette 0
SINGLES
(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top finisher in Flight 2 advance to state)
Flight 1—Title: Bianca Anderson (Wil) def. Zaya Iderzul (LGB) 7-6, 6-4; Third: Cecile Fuchs (DeF) def. Hailey Munz (MG) 6-2, 6-3
Flight 2—Title: Samantha Fuchs (DeF) def. Annabel Alberts (LGB) 6-2, 6-0
Flight 3—Title: Leah Miller (DeF) def. Piper Tesch (OC) 6-2, 6-1
Flight 4—Iris Bloede (LGB) def. Audrey Williams (DeF) 6-1, 6-4
DOUBLES
(Top four finishers in Flight 1 and top finisher in Flight 2 advance to state)
Flight 1—Title: Claudia Huerth-Ava Anderson (LGB) def. Lauren Bruemmer-Kaia Feldman (SP) 6-3, 6-4; Third: Jenna Koepp-Katie Schleicher (Wat) def. Aubrey Berther-Madi Sabel (OC) 6-3, 6-0
Flight 2—Title: Lillie Ripke-Hannah Gage (LGB) def. Tori Krcmarik-Carolyn Tuff (OC) 6-2, 6-3
Flight 3—Title: Tina Krcmarik-Molly Schoesser (OC) def. Hannah Baneck-Grace Bowman (Wat) 7-6, 6-2
