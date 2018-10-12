Lake Geneva Badger's run at the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament came to an end Friday, as the Badgers' remaining qualifiers lost in the second and third rounds.

In Division 1 singles, freshman Zaya Iderzul, seeded 14th, lost 6-2, 6-4 to Divine Savior Holy Angels junior Jordan Schifano in the third round. Iderzul finished with a 23-5 record.

In Division 1 doubles, Badger's two top teams faced each other in the second round Friday morning. Senior Claudia Huerth and junior Ava Anderson beat teammates Lillie Ripkey and Hannah Gage, 6-1, 6-1.

But Huerth and Anderson, seeded third, lost a heartbreaker, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, to 14th-seeded Elena Deslongchamps and Katie Kavanagh of Whitefish Bay in the third round.

The state individual tournament wraps up Saturday.

Badger, which won its home sectional competition, will face DSHA in the quarterfinals at the state team tennis tournament next Friday.

