Lake Geneva Badger’s girls tennis team made it a clean sweep to open the postseason Monday.

The Badgers hosted a WIAA Division 1 subsectional and advanced players to sectionals in all seven flights.

Badger scored 24 points to lead Big Foot by four. Janesville Craig (14), Elkhorn (14) and Janesville Parker (4) were the only other teams to score points.

The Badgers’ performance was highlighted by Zaya Iderzul not giving up a game in her match at Flight 1 singles and the top doubles tandem of Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger dropping just one game.

Janesville Craig will have players in three flights at Wednesday’s Oconomowoc Sectional. Neither Kerington Sauser nor the top doubles team of Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund gave up a game in their matches. Myrko Ceballos gutted out a 7-6(8), 7-5 victory in her semifinal at No. 4 singles.

Janesville Parker will be represented at sectionals by the No. 1 doubles team of Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes, who rallied from a 5-6 (1) loss in the first set to win the next two 6-0, 6-4.

Big Foot had sectional qualifiers at every spot except Nos. 3 and 4 singles.

Elkhorn sent No. 1 singles player Ava Gromacki and No. 3 singles player Abigail Barkes on to Oconomowoc.

WIAA Division 1 Badger Subsectional

TEAM SCORESBadger 24, Big Foot/Williams Bay 20, Elkhorn 14, Janesville Craig 14, Janesville Parker 4

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS(Those reaching semifinals in Flight 1 or finals in Flights 2-4)Flight 1 singles—Zaya Iderzul (Bad) def. Isabella Moore (Beloit Memorial), 6-0, 6-0. Ava Gromacki (Elk) def. Natalie Niemeyer (Milton), 6-3, 6-1. Hannah Palmer (BF) def. Martha Jacobson (JP) 6-3, 6-2. Kerington Sauser (JC) def. Annyce Peralta (Delavan-Darien), 6-0, 6-0.

Flight 2 singles—Sydney Miller (Bad) def. Lucia Hyzer (JC), 6-1, 6-1. Jameson Gregory (BF) def. Jamie Trost (Elk), 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Flight 3 singles—Annabelle Alberts (Bad) def. Casey Kirschlager (BF), 6-0, 6-2. Abigail Barkes (Elk) def. Aiko Wolf (JC), 6-2, 7-5.

Flight 4 singles—Tinker Trent (Bad) def. Morgan Berg (BF), 6-1, 6-2. Myrka Ceballos (JC) def. Morgan Lafavor (Elk), 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Flight 1 doubles—Clare Heckert-Emily Gauger (BF) def. Lithzy Aleman-Erica Dejone (DD), 6-1, 6-0. Lydia Quade-Annie Barnes (JP) def. Emily Lebakken-Christina Choi (Mil), 5-6 (1), 6-0, 6-4. Jordyn Schroeder-Allison Grund (JC) def. Candiss Edwards-Jayda Mckinley (BM), 6-0, 6-0. Ava Anderson-Lillie Ripkey (Bad) def. Sophia Timmer-Kylee Leahy (Elk), 6-1, 6-2.

Flight 2 doubles—Sophie Strasser-Maya Lang (Bad) def. Ryann Porter-Lucy Barnes (JP), 6-1, 6-1. Annie Row-Keaton Sperling (BF) def. Izzy Regner-Sara Sperle (Elk), 6-4, 7-5.

Flight 3 doubles—Ella Klug-Emma Fassano (Bad) def. Abby Cook-Clare Korosec (Elk), 6-1, 6-0. Hanah Nordmeyer-Katie Kirschlager (BF) def. Sage Baumeister-Brook Pehl (JC) 6-0, 6-2.