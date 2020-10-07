Three girls tennis players from Lake Geneva Badger and two from Big Foot/Williams Bay advanced to the WIAA state tournament Wednesday.
The top four finishers in Flight 1 singles and doubles and top finisher in Flight 2 from each of four Division 1 and 2 sectional meets automatically qualified for the state field.
At the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional, Badger sent its No. 1 singles player and doubles team through. Junior Zaya Iderzul finished second in No. 1 singles and is 16-1 overall, with her first and only loss this year coming to sectional title winner Samantha Fuchs of DeForest. Badger’s top doubles team of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng finished fourth.
Oconomowoc took the sectional title with 42 points. Badger was third with 25.
At the Division 2 East Troy Sectional, Big Foot/Williams Bay advanced its top two singles players to state. Junior Emily Gauger, who now has a 19-2 record, finished second in No. 1 singles to undefeated sophomore Lauren Lindow of East Troy. Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Jameson Gregory took the No. 2 singles title to improve to 21-1 and advance.
The individual state meets are Oct. 15-17. The D1 tournament will take place in Lake Geneva. The D2 meet is in Kohler.