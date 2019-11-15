MADISON

Make it back-to-back for Ella Houwers.

The Whitewater High junior defended her state title in the 100 breaststroke Friday night at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium.

Whitewater, led by three podium appearances from Houwers, picked up medals in four of the 11 events.

Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood won its fifth straight team title with 290 points and set two D2 state relay records. McFarland was second with 163.5.

Whitewater finished eighth with 106 and Edgerton 11th with 83.5.

Houwers was the top seed in the 100 breaststroke with a qualifying time of 1:05.87.

She got a great start off the blocks and led the race the entire way.

Houwers finished with a personal-best and school-record time of 1:05.07.

“The plan was kind of to do my own thing and not worry about anyone else in the race,” Houwers said. “I don’t even think I looked at anybody else next to me the whole race.

I felt good warming up, and really, it came down to just racing the way I had all season long.”

Houwers came in as the top seed in the 200 individual medley but came up just short of a third state title.

Edgewood sophomore Anna teDuits got off to a strong start in the butterfly and held off Houwers at the end. teDuits finished in 2:06.28, with Houwers right behind at 2:06.99.

“I knew tuDuits would go out fast, and she did,” Houwers said. “I thought I might catch her at the end but not quite. Still, I’m happy with the way I swam the race.”

Edgerton freshman Jenna Schmitt just missed the podium in the 200 IM. She finished eighth in 2:12.83.

The Whippets started the night with a podium finish despite swimming in the first heat of the 200 medley relay.

Freshman Grace Foucault, Houwers, senior Brianna Zimdars and junior Amber Krebs won their heat in 1:51.47. The time was good enough for sixth-place finish in the meet’s first event. Edgewood won with a Division 2 record time of 1:44.51.

“I think our girls had confidence after finishing sixth last year in the same relay even though they were in the first heat,” Whitewater coach Gina Foucault said. “They came out and swam well. It was a great way to start the meet.”

Zimdars collected her second medal of the meet in the 500 freestyle. She finished fifth in 5:18.2, with Ashwaubenon’s Hallory Domnick winning in 5:04.85.

Edgerton sophomore Ruby Schieldt was one spot off the podium in the 500 free, finishing seventh in 5:19.56.

The Crimson Tide, who had the best overall team finish in program history, just missed the podium again in the meet’s final event. Ella Gorski, Schmitt, Gaby de Moya-Cotter and Schieldt had a time of 3:40.40 and were less than half-a-second out of sixth place and a spot on the podium.

WIAA Division 2 state meet

At UW-Natatorium

TOP TEN TEAM SCORES

Madison Edgewood 290, McFarland 163.5, Ashwaubenon 141.5, Shorewood 125, Rhinelander 118, Greendale 117, DeForest 114, Whitewater 106, Baraboo 90.5, Grafton 87, Edgerton 83.5

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

Diving—1. Bella Smith (Whitnall) 440.60

200 medley relay—1. Edgewood 1:44.51 (breaks state record of 1:44.59 set by Edgewood in 2017); 6. Whitewater (Grace Foucault, Ella Houwers, Brianna Zimdars, Amber Krebs) 1:51.47; 10. Edgerton (Ella Groski, Jenna Schmitt, Gaby de Moya-Cotter, Ruby Schieldt) 1:51.71

200 freestyle—1. Ellery Ottem (River Falls) 1:49.54; 13. de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton) 2:02.37; 15. Sydney Balboni (Elkhorn) 2:02.8

200 individual medley—1. Anna teDuits (Edgewood) 2:06.28; 2. Houwers (Whitewater) 2:06.99; 8. Schmitt Edgerton) 2:12.83

50 freestyle—1. Maeve Driscoll (Edgewood) 23.30

100 butterfly—1. Malia Francis (Rhinelander) 56.23; 12. Zimdars (Whitewater) 1:00.16; 13. de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton) 1:00.37

100 freestyle—1. Ottem (River Falls) 50.7

500 freestyle—1. Domnick (Ashwaubenon) 5:04.85; 5. Zimdars (Whitewater) 5:18.2; 7. Schieldt (Edgerton) 5:19.56

200 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood 1:34.76 (breaks state record of 1:36.62 set by Edgewood in 2018); 7. Whitewater (Houwers, Foucault, Krebs, Zimdars) 1:40.72

100 backstroke—1. 1. Francis (Rhinelander) 54.72; 9. Gorski (Edgerton) 59.90

100 breaststroke—1. Houwers (Whitewater) 1:05.07; 11. Schmitt (Edgerton) 1:09.22

400 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood 3:29.54; 7. Edgerton (de Moya-Cotter, Gorski, Schmitt, Schieldt) 3:40.40