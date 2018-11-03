A pair of area swimmers doubled down at sectionals Saturday.
Whitewater sophomore Ella Houwers won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 New Berlin Eisenhower Sectional.
Swimming for the Lake Geneva Badger co-op team, Claire Koeppel won the 200 and 500 freestyle at the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional to lead the Badgers to a second-place finish.
Only the top finisher in each event automatically qualified for next Friday’s Division 2 and next Saturday’s Division 1 state meets. An additional 18 qualifiers in Division 1 and 12 in Division 2 advanced to state based on the fastest times across the state.
Janesville Craig’s Sommer Rhodes finished fourth in the 500 freestyle at the Division 1 Middleton Sectional and earned a trip to state as an additional qualifier.
“Sommer deserves this more than any other swimmer here,” Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. “She has worked so hard and that work has paid off.”
Also at the Middleton Sectional, Milton’s Danielle Cramer was second in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley and qualified for state in both events.
The Red Hawks also got their 400 freestyle relay team through to the state competition.
The Middleton Sectional had the top times in the state, with a majority of the additional qualifiers for the state meet coming from that site.
At the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, Edgerton got a third-place finish from Gaby de Moya-Cotter in the 100 butterfly and a fourth-place finish from Ruby Schieldt in the 500 freestyle, with both expected to earn state berth’s based on time.
Houwers’ mark of 2:09.90 in the 200 IM is the second-best seed time of the Division 2 meet.
Whitewater also got junior Brianna Zimdars (500 freestyle) and its 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay team through to the state competition.
Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin School for the Deaf freshman Maggie Person qualified out of Eisenhower in the 500 freestyle.
Division 1
Middleton Sectional
Middleton 317, Sun Prairie 312, Madison West 291, Verona 289, Madison Memorial 250, Waunakee 175, DeForest 124, Milton 89, Madison La Follette 82, Janesville Craig 62, Beloit Memorial 51, Oregon 40, Madison East 34, Janesville Parker/Evansville 32
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
(Top finisher automatically qualifies for state)
Diving—1. Leah Mickelson (West) 358.1
200 medley relay—Verona 1:45.28
200 freestyle—1. Hannah Aegerter (Middleton) 1:52.02
200 individual medley—1. Grace Bennin (Verona) 2:04.08; 5. Danielle Cramer (Milton) 2:07.78
50 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie) 23.79
100 butterfly—1. Katrina Marty (West) 55.36
100 freestyle—1. Fiske (Sun Prairie) 52.04500 freestyle—1. Aegerter (Middleton) 5:00.76; 4. Sommer Rhodes (Craig) 5:10.32
200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie 1:36.79
100 backstroke—1. Marty (West) 56.29; 2. Cramer (Milton) 56.46
100 breaststroke—1. Bennin (Verona) 1:03.14
400 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie 3:28.5
Greenfield Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Greenfield/Pius XI 313, Badger/Big Foot/Westosha/Williams Bay/Wilmot 299.5, Burlington co-op 256.5, Oak Creek 237, Racine Case 223, Kenosha Indian Trail 222, Kenosha Tremper 211, Franklin 201, Racine Horlick 105, Kenosha Bradford 94, Racine Park 47, South Milwaukee 36, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 26, St. Thomas More 16
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
(Top finisher automatically qualifies for state)
Diving—1. McKenzie Sanchez (Case) 538.75
200 medley relay—1. Greenfield 1:49.91; 5. Badger 1:56.39
200 freestyle—1. Claire Koeppel (Badger) 1:59.38
200 individual medley—1. Trinity Gilbert (KIT) 2:05.59
50 freestyle—1.Misko Madison (Greenfield) 23.86
100 butterfly—1. Jenna Brandenburg (Franklin) 58.285. Eden Wemner (Badger) 1:02.39
100 freestyle—1. Madison (Greenfield) 52.1; 4. Lauren O’Brien (Badger) 55.69
500 freestyle—1. Koeppel (Badger) 5:22.07
200 freestyle relay—1. Greenfield 1:41.52; 4. Badger 1:42.45
100 backstroke—1. Trinity Gilbert (KIT) 57.42; 4. Kearyn Brennan (Badger) 1:03.29; 5. Ella Eck (Badger) 1:03.66
100 breaststroke—1. Brandenburg (Franklin) 1:07.3; 4. Emma Coltman (Badger) 1:09.64
400 freestyle—1. Kenosha Indian Trail 3:42.63; 2. Badger (Brennan, Eck, O’Brien, Koeppel) 3:44.09
Division 2
Baraboo Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 369, McFarland 311, Baraboo 248, Monroe/New Glarus 190, Sauk Prairie 180, Monona Grove 167, Stoughton 145, Jefferson/Cambridge 130, Edgerton 94, Fort Atkinson 80, Lodi 78, Platteville Lancaster 61, Portage 60, River Valley/Richland Center 59
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
(Top finisher automatically qualifies for state)
Diving—1. Trinity McNall (Monona Grove) 432.55
200 medley relay—1. Edgewood 1:48.05
200 freestyle—1. Sofia Bormett (Stoughton); 6. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton) 2:02.38
200 individual medley—1. Mckenzie Hammer (Monroe) 2:09.9
50 freestyle—1. Alexandra Moderski (McFarland) 23.53
100 butterfly—1. Kaitlyn Barth (Edgewood) 57.16; 3. Gaby de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton) 59.39
100 freestyle—1. Alexandra Moderski (McFarland) 51.44
500 freestyle—1. Morgan Erstad (Monroe) 5:19.66; 4. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton) 5:25.89
200 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood 1:38.7
100 backstroke—1. Anna teDuits (Edgewood) 57.45
100 breaststroke—1. Taylor Bradley (Baraboo) 1:06.31
400 freestyle relay—1. Edgewood 3 34.58
New Berlin Eisenhower Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Greendale 334, Whitefish Bay 312, Whitnall 311, Shorewood 267, Whitewater 208, Grafton 200, New Berlin Eisenhower 195, Elkhorn 136, Pewaukee 75, Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin West 62, Cudahy 43, Port Washington 38, Prairie School 26
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
(Top finisher automatically qualifies for state)
Diving—Bella Smith (Wnall) 463.2.
200 medley relay—Greendale 1:52.13.
200 freestyle—Jocelyn Zgola (Green) 1:55.87.
200 IM—Ella Houwers (Wwater) 2:10.59.
50 freestyle—Hannah Kujawa (Green) 24.53.
100 butterfly—Nicole Beckman (Wnall) 58.00.
100 freestyle—Lydia Barnes (WB) 54.52.
500 freestyle—Zgola 5:15.12.
200 free relay—Greendale 1:41.80.
100 backstroke—Anna Oleniczak (NBE) 59.82.
100 breaststroke—Houwers 1:05.88.
400 free relay—Whitefish Bay 3:39.70
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse