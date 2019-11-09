Whitewater's Ella Houwers won two individual events and swam on a victorious relay team to highlight area girls swimmers in Saturday's WIAA sectional meets.

Houwers, a junior, won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke at the Division 2 Jefferson Sectional. She joined teammates Brianna Zimdars, Amber Krebs and Grace Foucault in winning the 200 freestyle relay.

The event winners at both the Division 1 and Division 2 sectional meets automatically qualified for the state meet, but several other area swimmers are expected to earn a berth as additional qualifiers.

At the Division 1 Beloit Sectional, Milton's Bailey Ratzburg and Danielle Cramer both likely qualified in two events.

In easily the state's toughest sectional meet, the freshman Ratzburg was second in 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Cramer, a senior and University of Minnesota recruit, was third in the 100 backstroke and butterfly.

Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker/Evansville did not have any top-10 individual finishes and will likely not get any additional qualifiers through to state.

At the Division 2 Baraboo Sectional, Edgerton had a number of top-four finishes and should be well-represented at state.

Freshman Jenna Schmitt was second in the 200 IM, while teammate and sophomore Ruby Schieldt was second in the 500 freestyle.

Edgerton freshman Ella Gorski will likely earn an additional qualifying spot after finishing third in the 100 backstroke.

The Division 2 state meet is Friday night at the UW-Natatorium, while the Division 1 meet is Saturday afternoon.

Division 1

Beloit Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Sun Prairie 377.5, Middleton 308, Madison Memorial 307, Madison West 300.5, Verona/Mount Horeb 256.5, Milton 144, Waunakee 115, Beloit Memorial 81, Oregon 75, Monona Grove 66, Madison East 51.5, Madison La Follette 51, Janesville Craig 48, Janesville Parker/Evansville 39

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

(Event winners automatically qualify for state meet)

200 medley relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:46.19; 2. Middleton 1:47.14

200 freestyle--1. Ella DeFever (MM) 1:54.08; 2. Bella Granetzke (MW) 1:54.39

200 individual medley--1. Janelle Schulz (SP) 2:06.17; 2. Bailey Ratzburg (Milt) 2:06.45

50 freestyle--1. Sophia Fiske (SP) 23.42; 2. Gabriela Pierobon Mays (Mid) 23.8

100 butterfly--1. Carey Cassidy (SP0 56.76; 2. Grace Sala (SP) 56.87; 3. Danielle Cramer (Milt) 56.97

100 freestyle--1. Fiske (SP) 50.85; 2. DeFever (MM) 52.4

500 freestyle--1. Jackie House (MM) 5:05.2; 2. Peyton Drexler (Ver) and Quinn Weygandt (MW) 5:07.12

200 freestyle relay--1. Middleton 1:36.2; 2. Sun Prairie 1:36.77

100 backstroke--1. Natalie Schick (MW) 55.99; 2. Sara Stewart (Ver) 56.51; 3. Cramer (Milt) 56.6

100 breaststroke--1. Janelle Schulz (SP) 1:05.37; 2. Ratzburg (Milt) 1:06.07

400 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 3:27.73; 2. Memorial 3:30.16

Division 2

Baraboo Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Madison Edgewood 353, McFarland 297, DeForest 238, Baraboo 200, Edgerton 181, Stoughton 179.5, Sauk Prairie 174.5, Monroe/New Glarus 167, Lodi 93, River Valley/Richland Center 84, Portage 58, Black River Falls 56, Platteville/Lancaster 47

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

(Event winners automatically qualify for state meet)

200 medley relay--!. Edgewood 1:48.27; 2. McFarland 1:48.64; 4. Edgerton 1:51.11

200 freestyle--1. Izzy Enz (ME) 1:53.24; 2. Sofia Bormett (Sto) 1:54.93; 4. Gaby de Moya-Cotter (Edg) 1:59.81

200 individual medley--1. Anna teDuits (ME) 2:13.11; 2. Jenna Schmitt (Edg) 2:13.34

50 freestyle--1. Maeve O'Driscoll (ME) 24.13; 2. Abby Reid (ME) 24.43

100 butterfly--1. Enz (ME) 58.53; 2. Lauren Steien (BRF) 58.65; 6. de Moya-Cotter (Edg) 59.72

100 freestyle--1. O'Driscoll (ME) 52.52; 2. Mara Freeman (McF) 52.71

500 freestyle--1. Morgan Erstad (Mon) 5:14.01; 2. Ruby Schieldt (Edg) 5:22.99

200 freestyle relay--1. Edgewood 1:38.51; 2. DeForest 1:40.13

100 backstroke--1. Freeman (McF) 56.26; 2. teDuits (ME) 57.85; 3. Ella Gorski (Edg) 59.14

100 breaststroke--1. Ella Lohr (Bar) 1:06.07; 2. Emily Landwehr (McF) 1:07.1

400 freestyle relay--1. Edgewood 3:34.49; 2. DeForest 3:39.41; 4. Edgerton 3:42.06

Jefferson Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Shorewood 309, Whitnall 289, Greendale 289, Whitefish Bay 277.5, Grafton 245.5, Whitewater 209, New Berlin Eisenhower 158, Jefferson/Cambridge 142, Elkhorn 124, Fort Atkinson 7.5, New Berlin West 66.5, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 51, Cudahy 22, The Prairie School 20

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

(Event winners automatically qualify for state meet)

200 medley relay--1. Shorewood 1:52.06; 2. Whitewater (Grace Foucault, Ella Houwers, Brianna Zimdars, Amber Krebs) 1:52.10

200 freestyle--1. Jocelyn (Green) 1:54.63; 2. Amelia Kuennen (Shore) 1:55.49; 5. Sydney Balboni (Elk) 2:01.24

200 individual medley--1. Ella Houwers (White) 2:06.63; 2. Anna Oleniczak (NBE) 2:11.62

50 freestyle--1. Josie Peterson (Jeff) 24.34; 2. Hannah Kujawa (Green) 24.35

100 butterfly--1. Rachel Lenz (Whit) 57.94; 2. Emma Harris (WB) 57.97; 4. Brianna Zimdars (White) 1:00.99

100 freestyle--1. Keunnen (Shore) 53.9; 2. Peterson (Jeff) 54.21

500 freestyle--1. Jocelyn Egola (Green) 5:12.74; 2. Katherine Turner (Green) 5:18.21; 4. Zimdars (White) 5:18.61

200 freestyle relay--1. Whitewater (Houwers, Foucault, Krebs, Zimdars) 1:40.96

100 backstroke--1. Emma Harris (WB) 58.66; 2. Anna Oleniczak (NBE) 58.85

100 breaststroke--1. Houwers (White) 1:05.87; 2. Amie Barrow (Shore) 1:08.85

400 freestyle relay--1. Greendale 3:39.05; 2. Shorewood 3:39.99