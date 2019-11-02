Sun Prairie edged Madison West for the Big Eight Conference girls swimming title Saturday at Beloit High School.

The Cardinals collected 539 points. The Regents finished with 490.

Middleton was a close third with 464.5.

Janesville Craig finished with 32. Janesville Parker/Evansville had 22.

Tadyn McCann of Parker/Evansville was the leading local swimmer. The sophomore finished 17th in the 100 backstroke and 18th in the 200 freestyle.

Ally Donagan led the Craig swimmers with a 19th-place finish in the 200 individual medley.

Burlington wins Southern Lakes title

Burlington High finished first in five individual or relay events to earn the Southern Lakes Conference girls swimming title Saturday at Jefferson High.

The Demons earned 507.5 points for the title. Badger was second with 441, while Elkhorn was third with 276.5.

Whitewater’s Ella Houwers earned two individual first-place finishes. Houwers won the 200 IM in 2:11.34 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.70.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

TEAM RESULTS

Sun Prairie, 539; Madison West, 490; Middleton, 464.5; Madison Memorial, 387.5; Verona/Mount Horeb, 306; Beloit, 40; Janesville Craig, 32; Madison East, 26; Janesville Parker/Evansville 22; Madison La Follette, 12.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS (Winners; top-10 Craig or Parker/Evansville finishers in non-relay events)

200 medley relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:47.81.

200 freestyle—1. Peyton Derxler (Verona), 1:55.83.

200 individual medley—1. Janelle Schulz (Sun Prairie), 2:06.54.

50 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 23.94.

100 butterfly—1. Gabriela Pierobon Mays (Middleton), 58.48.

100 freestyle—1. Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie), 51.77.

500 freestyle—1. Peyton Drexler (Verona), 5:09.38.

200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:38.37.

100 backstroke—1. Gabriela Pierobon Mays (Middleton), 58.27.

100 breaststroke—1. Janelle Schulz (Sun Prairie), 1:06.44.

400 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 3:32.62.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

TEAM RESULTS

Burlington, 507.5; Badger, 441; Elkhorn, 276.5; Whitewater, 271; Edgerton, 254; Jefferson/Cambridge, 212; Platteville/Lancaster, 108; Delavan-Darien, 80; PSC Aquatics, 20.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS

200 medley relay—1. Burlington, 1:51.99; 2. Elkhorn, 1:54.86; 3. Whitewater, 1:54.97.

200 freestyle relay—1. Megan Schultz (Burlington), 1:59.36; 2. Brianna Smith (Burlington), 2:01.42; 3. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 2:04.01.

200 individual medley—1. Ella Houwers (Whitewater), 2:11.34; Morgan Dietzel (Burlington), 2:15.70; 3. Jenna Schmitt (Edgerton), 2:18.07.

50 freestyle—1. Josie Peterson (Jefferson/Cambridge), 24.88; 2. Callie Ceshker (Badger), 25.02; 3. Hania Dahms (Badger), 25.72.

100 butterfly—1. Madison Albert-Nelson (Platteville/Lancaster), 59.63; 2. Gaby de Moya-Cotter (Edgerton), 1:02.13; 3. Brianna Zimdars (Whitewater), 1:02.30.

100 freestyle—1. Callie Ceshker (Badger), 54.83; 2. Hania Dahms (Burlington), 57.55; 3. Zoe McNeil (Badger), 58.09.

500 freestyle—1. Brianna Smith (Burlington), 5:24.05; 2. Brianna Zimdars (Whitewater), 5:28.13; 3. Ruby Schieldt (Edgerton), 5:28.76.

200 freestyle relay—1. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Zoe McNeil, Lauren O’Brien, Callie Ceshker), 1:42.86; 2. Whitewater, 1:44.17; 3. Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:44.94.

100 backstroke—1. Morgan Dietzel (Burlington), 59.34; 2. Ella Gorski (Edgerton), 1:02.28; 3. Grace Foucault (Whitewater), 1:03.64.

100 breaststroke—1. Ella Houwers (Whitewater), 1:06.70; 2. Megan Schultz (Burlington), 1:08.24; 3. Jenna Schmitt (Edgerton), 1:11.62.

400 freestyle relay—1. Burlington, 3:44.42; 2. Edgerton, 3:46.91; 3. Badger, 3:47.55.