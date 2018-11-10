Danielle Cramer finally reached the podium in her third appearance at the WIAA Division 1 state girls swim meet.
The Milton High junior swam the 100-yard backstroke in 56.11 seconds Saturday, finishing fifth in the event and posting the top finish for any area swimmer at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Cramer added a 15th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and teamed with Ellie Parker, Azia Koser and Caroline Burki to take 22nd in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Janesville Craig's Sommer Rhodes closed her prep career by finishing ninth (5:08.76) in the 500-yard freestyle, an event won by Middleton's Hannah Aegerter (4:55.48).
The Big Eight Conference's dominance was the main story line Saturday.
Led by state champion Middleton, five Big Eight teams finished in the top ten. The Cardinals scored 249.5 points to win their third straight title, with Cedarburg (188 points) taking second.
Big Eight swimmers won eight of 12 events.
Sun Prairie sophomore Sophie Fiske won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and anchored the Cardinals' winning 400-yard freestyle relay.
Verona/Mount Horeb's Grace Benning set a state meet record (1:00.65) to win the 100-yard breaststroke and earlier won the 200-yard individual medley.
Lake Geneva Badger senior Claire Koeppel was 24th in two events.
WIAA Division 2 state meet
TOP TEN TEAMS
1. Middleton, 249.5; 2. Cedarburg, 188; 3. Sun Prairie, 170; 4. Verona/Mount Horeb, 169; 5. Brookfield East, 150; 6. Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 142.5; 7. Arrowhead, 125; 8. Madison West, 120; 9. Madison Memorial, 108; 10. Stevens Point, 102.5. 28. Milton, 16; 33. Janesville Craig, 9.
EVENT WINNERS AND AREA RESULTS
200 medley relay—1. Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:43.34
200 free—1. Cassie Stegner, Menomonee Falls, 1:49.21; 24. Claire Koeppel, Badger, 2:00.28
200 IM—1. Grace Bennin, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:59.93; 15. Danielle Cramer, Milton, 2:08.54.
50 free—1. Sophie Fiske, Sun Prairie, 23.20.
100 butterfly—1. Reilly Tiltmann, Brookfield East, 54.56.
100 free—1. Sophie Fiske, Sun Prairie, 50.35.
500 free—1. Hannah Aegerter, Middleton, 4:55.48; 9. Sommer Rhodes, Janesville Craig, 5:10.32; 24. Claire Koeppel, Badger, 5:22.21.
200 free relay—1. Middleton, 1:34.24.
100 back—1. Reilly Tiltmann, Brookfield East, 54.62; 5. Danielle Cramer, Milton, 56.11.
100 breast—1. Grace Bennin, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:00.65.
400 free relay—1. Sun Prairie, 3:26.55; 22. Milton (Danielle Cramer, Ellie Parker, Azia Koser, Caroline Burki), 3:41.84.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse