A Whitewater High athlete reached the top of the podium Friday for the first time in the 49-year history of the WIAA girls swim meet.
The performance of sophomore Ella Houwers highlighted a hugely successful night for the Whippets during the WIAA Division 2 state meet at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Houwers won a state title and set a school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, topping a 16-swimmer field in a time of 1 minute, 5.34 seconds to become the Whippets’ first girls champion.
Houwers also had a hand in setting three other school records. She finished third in the 200 individual medley and swam on two relays.
Sophia Fanshaw, Houwers, Brianna Zimdars and Morgan Radaj finished sixth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 51.94 seconds—almost a second faster than their record-setting time from sectionals (1:52.92).
Later, Radaj, Zimdars, Houwers and Amber Krebs claimed another record by taking sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.13).
Edgerton junior Gaby de Moya-Cotter was ninth in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.03, while teammate Ruby Schieldt was 16th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Madison Edgewood scored 328.5 points to easily win its fourth straight state championship. McFarland was a distant second with 209 points. The Whippets tied for eighth with 99 points.
The Division 1 state meet, featuring area swimmers from Janesville Craig, Lake Geneva Badger and Milton, will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WIAA Division 2 state swim meet
TOP TEN TEAMS
1. Edgewood, 328.5; 2. McFarland, 209; 3. Tomahawk, 164; 4. Greendale, 143.5; 5. Baraboo, 134; 6. Monroe/New Glarus, 118; 7. Whitnall, 113; T8. Whitewater, 99; T8. Whitefish Bay, 99; 10. Merrill, 88.
EVENT WINNERS AND AREA RESULTS
200 medley relay—1. McFarland, 1:45.78; 6. Whitewater (Sophia Fanshaw, Ella Houwers, Brianna Zimdars, Morgan Radaj), 1:51.94.
200 free—1. Sofia Bormett, Stoughton, 1:53.30.
200 IM—1. Mekenzie Hammer, Monroe/New Glarus, 2:08.37; 3. Ella Houwers, Whitewater, 2:09.12.
50 free—1. Alexandra Moderski, McFarland, 22.77.
100 butterfly—1. Nicole Beckman, Whitnall, 56.67.
100 free—1. Moderski, McFarland, 49.68; 9. Gaby de Moya-Cotter, Edgerton, 59.03.
500 free—1. DeeDee Walker, Edgewood, 5:04.88; 8. Brianna Zimdars, Whitewater, 5:19.07; 12. Ruby Schieldt, Edgerton, 5:26.10; 16. Maggie Person, Delavan-Darien, 5:31.87.
200 free relay—1. Edgewood, 1:36.62; 6. Whitewater (Radaj, Zimdars, Amber Krebs, Houwers), 1:41.13
100 back—1. Mara Freeman, McFarland, 56.50.
100 breast—1. Ella Houwers, Whitewater, 1:05.34.
400 free relay—1. Edgewood, 3:30.13.
