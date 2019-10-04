Kailee Sitter and Tadyn McCann finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle to highlight Janesville Parker/Evansville’s Big Eight Conference dual meet against visiting Madison West on Friday night.

Sitter won the even in 5:43.55. McCann was second in 1:05.45.

McCann also finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.56.

Olivia Rainiero of Parker/Evansville took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.93.

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RESULTS (Winners and top-3 Parker/Evansville finishers)

200 medley relay—1. West, 1:56.02. 200 freestyle—1. Lily Wong (MW), 2:06.98. 200 individual medley—1. Kate Messner (MW), 2:22.15; 2. Tadyn McCann (JP/E), 2:28.56. 50 freestyle—1. Evy Laursen (MW), 25.27. 100 butterfly—1. Skylar Mirus (MW), 1:05.45. 100 freestyle—1. Quinn Weygandt (MW), 55.84. 500 freestyle—1. Kailee Sitter (JP/E), 5:43.55; 2. Tadyn McCann (JP/E), 5:46.37. 200 freestyle relay—1. West, 1:45.98. 100 backstroke—1. Ellen Osthelder (ME), 1:06.39.100 breaststroke—1. Genevieve Martinez (MW), 1:17.28; 2. Olivia Rainiero (JP/E), 1:18.93; 3. Maggie Barnes (JP/E), 1:19.40. 400 freestyle relay—1. West, 3:40.91.

The Middleton at Craig meet was not reported.