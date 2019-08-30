JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig's decade-long reign in the city girls swimming rivalry is over.

For the victorious Parker/Evansville swimmers, there were plenty of hugs and smiles to go around. And even some tears.

With Kailee Sitter and Tadyn McCann each picking up multiple wins in their home pool, the Vikings defeated the Cougars 92-78--beating their crosstown foes for the first time since 2009.

"I teared up a little. I'm so, so happy," said Parker senior Kailey Frame, whose team had lost 106-64, 95-75 and 111-59 to Craig in the last three seasons.

Parker/Evansville improved to 1-1 in Big Eight duals, rebounding from its loss a week earlier to Verona/Mount Horeb. The Vikings won eight of 11 events Friday, including two of three relays.

The Vikings might have won the 4x100 too, but their top entry was disqualified. Even that setback wasn't enough to change the final outcome.

"To me, it's not about winning or losing," said Parker/Evansville coach Derek Schneider. "It's a fun, good meet. They get to race their friends and there is a lot of good energy."

Sitter, a junior, recorded a personal-best time--2 minutes, 22.21 seconds--to win the 200-yard individual medley and also won the 500 freestyle. McCann, a sophomore, edged Craig's Sydney Guenthner, 59.40 to 59.71, in the 100 freestyle and won by almost three seconds in the 100 backstroke.

Sitter and McCann both swam on Parker's winning 200 medley relay.

Senior Olivia Rainiero won the 50 freestyle, while Megan Klinger won the 100 breaststroke. That pair joined with Amber Schoville and Maggie Barnes to also win the 200 free relay.

Craig freshman Ally Donagan continued the strong start to her prep career, winning convincingly in the 100 butterfly (1:04.73) and 200 freestyle (2:06.38) and teaming with Guenthner, Izzy Walter and Kadence Woods to win the 4x100 relay (3:57.66).

Donagan also won twice during last Friday's Big Eight-opening dual loss to Beloit Memorial.

"Parker swam an amazing, amazing meet. They stepped it up and did something special," Craig coach Charlotte Davies said. "We couldn't replicate it tonight.

"Seeing them go 1-3 and us going 2-4 or 2-3 and things like that (with the points), it's hard. You could tell how close it was."

The Vikings and Cougars will compete against each other again today as Parker hosts a nonconference meet that will also welcome Delavan-Darien, Jefferson and Madison La Follette.

PARKER/EVANSVILLE 92, CRAIG 78

EVENT RESULTS

200 medley relay--JPEV (Tadyn McCann, Megan Klinger, Kailee Sitter, Amber Schoville), 2:01.52; Craig (Sydney Guenthner, Grace Kubala, Ally Donagan, Kadence Woods), 2:03.13.

200 free--Donagan, Craig, 2:06.38; Madison Leeder, JPEV, 2:15.71; Jilly May, Craig, 2:19.05.

200 IM--Sitter, JPEV, 2:22.21; Woods, Craig, 2:27.57; Katie Leach, JPEV, 2:35.98.

50 free--Olivia Rainiero, JPEV, 27.63; Schoville, JPEV, 27.81; Guenthner, Craig, 27.95.

100 butterfly--Donagan, Craig, 1:04.73; Gabby Metcalf, Craig, 1:07.21; Leach, JPEV, 1:09.77.

100 free--McCann, JPEV, 59.40; Guenthner, Craig, 59.71; Rainiero, JPEV, 1:02.51.

500 free--Sitter, JPEV, 5:42.39; Woods, Craig, 5:49.27; Natalie Blank, Craig, 5:53.96.

200 free relay--JPEV (Schoville, Leeder, Maggie Barnes, Rainiero), 1:51.02; Craig (Claire Rusert, Maya Van Berkum, May, Izzy Walter), 1:54.78.

100 back--McCann, JPEV, 1:05.79; Metcalf, Craig, 1:08.72; Kyley Evans, JPEV, 1:10.48.

100 breast--Klinger, JPEV, 1:17.88; Barnes, JPEV, 1:20.47; Kubala, Craig, 1:21.13.

400 free relay--Craig (Guenthner, Walter, Woods, Donagan), 3:57.66; JPEV (Kailey Frame, Klinger, Jesse Arambula-Etchell, Leeder), 4:19.53.