EDGERTON

Margaret Cotter teaches Spanish and is the girls swim coach at Edgerton High School.

Her daughter, Gaby, is not only one of her best students at school, but also es una de las mejores nadadores de la region.

That’s Spanish for, “One of the top swimmer’s in the area.”

Gaby de Moya-Cotter is a three-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier and is on course to make it four straight her senior year.

Margaret believes her daughter has an excellent chance to finish her illustrious prep career with a medal or two at state.

“Gaby’s a workhorse that enjoys being in the pool,” Margaret said. “Swim has been a huge part of her life the past eight years, and she’s so driven to get on that podium.

“She’ll have an excellent chance in her individual events, and we’re hoping a couple of our relays can get there, as well.”

Gaby de Moya-Cotter swims year-round. As soon as the season ends at Edgerton, she joins the J-Hawk Club team out of Whitewater under longtime head coach Joan Domitrz.

Time off from the sport is not an option. de Moya-Cotter said even a couple days away from the pool plays tricks on her muscles and overall conditioning.

“Club focuses a lot on technique, and we put a lot of yards in,” de Moya-Cotter said. “If you take a week off, you’re shot, so you just have to focus on your goals and getting stronger.

“We practice five days a week for club, and sometimes we have two practices a day. But between my club teammates and my school teammates, the pool is where I have the most fun, so I don’t mind.”

de Moya-Cotter has finished ninth at state the last two seasons in the 100 butterfly. The top six finishers in each event make the podium. Her best time in the event is 59.03, and she knows she’ll have to swim a time below 59 seconds this year to have a chance at a top-six finish. The sixth-place finisher at state last year had a time of 58.76.

An honor student, de Moya-Cotter also wants to qualify for state in the 200 individual medley, but her main focus is on the team and getting one or two relays through to state.

Freshmen Jenna Schmitt and Ella Gorski, along with sophomore Ruby Schieldt and de Moya-Cotter form a formidable 200 medley relay team.

“Gaby doesn’t like the spotlight on her,” Margaret said. “She’s team-oriented and team-driven.

“She goes about things quietly and leads by example. I’ve always thought that in some ways she’s older than her years because of the way she handles school and studying, but yet at the same time, swimming year-round.”

de Moya-Cotter plans on attending college but is up in the air on whether to continue her swim career. An eventful senior season could sway her choice.

She said when she first got to Edgerton, she was a worry-wart about everything but has learned to relax and take things in stride. She credits her mother and father, Pepe de Moya-Cotter, for keeping her grounded and focused on achieving her goals in and out of the pool.

“You have to keep your goals in mind and work hard,” Gaby said. “Don’t worry about the end result because it’s about the journey.”

It’s a journey that Gaby de Moya-Cotter hopes ends on the podium at state with her teammates.