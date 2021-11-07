MILTON
A number of area girls swimmers have punched their tickets for next week's WIAA state meet in Waukesha.
In Division 1, Janesville Craig will be sending junior Ally Donagan in the 200 freestyle (1:56.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.28), along with teammate Dakota Reece in the 50 freestyle (24.35) and the 100 freestyle (53.30). Reece's times are new Craig school records, while Donagan's 200 freestyle time was also a new school record. She also finished a second away from the Craig record in the 500 freestyle, while shaving 14 seconds off her season best time, according to Craig coach Jennifer Punzel.
"All of the CHS swimmers did an outstanding job today, with every one of our 12 swimmers either achieving a best time or being within tenths of their season best," Punzel added. "As a coach, I cannot ask for more than that! We are looking forward to supporting our two state qualifiers as they take the final step in this season's journey."
Milton, meanwhile, will send junior Bailey Ratzburg in the 200 individual medley (2:08.49) and the 100 freestyle (52.88). The Red Hawks also qualified their 200 freestyle relay team of Jade Fladhammer, Alyssa Fons, Azia Koser and Ratzburg (1:41.80) and its 400 freestyle relay team of Fladhammer, Fons, Koser and Ratzburg (3:43.18).
Lake Geneva Badger will send its 200 freestyle relay team of Sailor Whowell, Zoe McNeill, Mackenzie Thomas and Callie Ceshker (1:35.57) and its 200 medley relay team of Whowell, Thomas, Addi Nelson and Ceshker (1:45.38).
Ceshker also qualified in the 50 freestyle (23.97) and the 100 freestyle (52.18). Whowell (23.43) and Thomas (23.70) will also be going to state in the 50 freestyle. Whowell also qualified in the 100 backstroke (57.12) and Thomas in the 100 breastroke (1:04.16).
In Division 2, Whitewater's Grace Foucault, a junior, qualified in the 100 backstroke (1:00.94).
The state meet is slated for Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13 at the natatorium at Waukesha South High School.
Milton sectional
Saturday
Event winners
200-yard medley relay—MAME (Lilbit Schultz, Claudia Carson, Lauren Slattery, Jillian Holler), 1:46.78. 200 freestyle—Bella Granetzke (MAWE) 1:52.50. 200 individual medley—Natalie Charles (MIDD) 2:07.14. 50 freestyle—Holler, MAME, 23.99. 100 butterfly—Carson (MAME) 55.30. 100 freestyle—Holler (MAME) 51.72. 500 freestyle—Kaitlyn Haag (MIDD) 5:03.27. 200 freestyle relay—MAWE (Granetzke, Hannah Mello, Natalie Chandler, Ellen Osthelder) 1:37.49. 100 backstroke—Lilly Mair (MIDD) 58.79. 100 breaststroke—Natalie Charles (MIDD) 1:06.42. 400 freestyle relay—MAWE (Granetzke, Osthelder, Quinn Weygandt, Evy Laursen) 3:32.71.
Muskego Sectional
Saturday
Event winners
200-yard medley relay—WW/CM (Elizabeth Beam, Claire Wright, Victoria Brostowitz, Olivia Wanner) 1:43.13. 200 freestyle—Karlee Marusik (WW/CM) 1:53.19. 200 individual medley—Victoria Brostowitz (WW/CM) 2:03.79. 50 freestyle—Sailor Whowell (LGB) 23.43. 100 butterfly—Kate Larsen (MUS) 57.55. 100 freestyle—Wanner (WW/CM) 51.32. 500 freestyle—Sydney Miller (MUS) 5:09.97. 200 freestyle relay—LGB (Whowell, Zoe McNeil, Mackenzie Thomas, Callie Ceshker) 1:35.57. 100 backstroke—Elizabeth Beam (WW/CM) 56.92. 100 breaststroke—Brostowitz (WW/CM) 1:02.05. 400 freestyle relay—WW/CM (Wanner, Beam, Marusik, Brostowitz) 3:29.79.