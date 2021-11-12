MILTON
Experience can be a very valuable trait when it comes to high-level athletic competition.
And when four members of the Milton High School girls swimming team head to the WIAA state meet at Waukesha South High School on Saturday, they’ll have an abundance of that experience.
Junior Bailey Ratzburg, who will compete in two individual events and on two relay teams, is making her third trip to state.
Her three teammates—Azia Koser, Alyssa Fons and Jade Fladhammer—each will make their second trip.
Ratzburg will compete in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. She’ll also be a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams along with Koser, Fons and Fladhammer.
The Red Hawk quartet qualified for the state meet in their relay events based on standards set by the WIAA: 1:41.80 in the 200 and 3:43.18 in the 400.
Ratzburg’s qualifying times in her events, meanwhile, were 2:08.49 in the 200 IM and :52.88 in the 100 freestyle.
The 100 freestyle is a new event for Ratzburg, who said she was ready to try a new challenge this season. As a sophomore in 2019, Ratzburg was sixth in the 200-meter IM at state and 12th in the 100-meter breaststroke.
She was second in the 200-meter IM and third in the 100-meter breaststroke last spring in the alternate season state meet delayed due to COVID-19.
The whiteboard in the new Lieder Family Pool at Milton High School has the practice schedule for the week sketched out. And according to coach Lindsey Hassenfelt, it was to ratchet down as the week progressed so the girls would be sure to get plenty of rest prior to heading to Waukesha on Saturday for the state meet at Waukesha South High School’s natatorium.
The doors for the Division 1 meet open for spectators at 2 p.m., with swimming getting under way at 3:30 p.m.
Hassenfelt said a key focus in practice this week will be on exchanges in the relay events—something that has to be just right.
And since they’ve all been to state before, they all know what the atmosphere is like.
“At big events, the nerves can be overwhelming,” Ratzburg said earlier this week after a morning practice session. “But we’ve been there before. We know what to expect.”
Fons said the mental aspect of the sport is just as important as the physical.
“Mental exercise, and keeping a positive attitude, go a long way,” Fons said.
Ratzburg, Fons, Koser and Fladhammer have been swimming the 200- and 400-meter relays together all season, so their chemistry is pretty good.
“We’ve all known each other for a long time,” Fladhammer said. The Milton girls all swim for local clubs as well as for their high school team.
Milton hosted the WIAA Division 1 swimming and diving sectional this past Saturday, and Hassenfelt said the event went well. The new pool meets WIAA specifications for being able to host postseason events, Hassenfelt said, and on Saturday, more than 800 people came to Milton for the sectional.event
It’ll be a quick turnaround for Hassenfelt, who also coaches the Milton boys swim team: Practice for the Red Hawk boys starts on Monday.