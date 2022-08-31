The Big Eight Conference girls swimming and diving dual meet season began Friday.
Janesville Parker defeated Madison La Follette but lost to Madison East, while Janesville Craig fell to Big Eight powerhouse Madison Memorial.
The Vikings got individual wins from freshman Lily Mayfield in the 50 freestyle and senior captain Jessenya Arambula-Etchell in the 500 freestyle, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Lily Ryan, Sam Schumacher, Arambula-Etchell and Mayfield also won.
“We sadly have a senior out with a season-ending injury and two juniors out with injury and an illness,” Parker coach Erin Jensen said. “However, the rest of our team, and especially our underclassmen really came through filling in and trying new events.”
Craig lost to Memorial but had several outstanding individual performances.
Ally Donagan won the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, while Dakota Reece won the 100 breaststroke and the 50 freestyle. The Cougars also won the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“With the graduation of several key seniors last year, many underclassmen got the opportunity to shine and attempt to earn their spots in various races,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel said. “That was one of our goals coming into the meet, to see where everyone was at as a whole, as well as strategizing what combinations of swimmers may make the top relay teams as we move through the season.”
“This team has great energy this year. They are gelling at practice, having fun, working really hard and encouraging each other.”
Craig returns to Big Eight competition on Friday with a triangular at Verona, while Parker is at Beloit Memorial.
